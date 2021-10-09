Crystal Lake South leans on running game in win over McHenry

CRYSTAL LAKE – Spearheaded by senior quarterback Justin Kowalak, Crystal Lake South possesses one of the top passing attacks in the Fox Valley Conference.

But with running back Nathan Van Witzenburg pounding the ball, the Gators also can run the ball efficiently.

Van Witzenburg, a junior, carried 25 times for 202 yards and three touchdowns as the Gators defeated McHenry, 33-13, Friday in their Fox Valley Conference game at Ken Bruhn Field.

The Gators (4-3, 4-3) are one win away from being playoff eligible. McHenry fell to 1-6, 1-6.

Van Witzenburg, who was primarily used as a safety in the second half because of an injury to starter Colton Hess, did most of his damage offensively in the first half.

Van Witzenburg carried the ball 21 times for 179 yards in the first half and scored on runs of 1, 2 and 4 yards.

“The offensive line was incredible,” Van Witzenburg said. “They were opening huge holes. Our passing game spreads things out and gives me more room to run.”

Gators coach Rob Fontana knows the value of Van Witzenburg.

“We needed Nathan to fill in for Colton in the second half and he did a great job,” Van Witzenburg said. “Nathan runs so hard and he is so physical. He is like a coach on the field. He knows the game so well. Our passing game with Justin (Kowalak) certainly opens up the running game for Nathan.”

Kowalak completed 8 of 13 passes for 121 yards including a 21-yard touchdown pass to Shane Moran.

The senior carried the ball 10 times for 94 yards and reached pay dirt on an 18-yard touchdown.

Kowalak’s only mistake of the game was an interception by McHenry safety Kyle Kaempf, who returned the ball 23 yards for a touchdown with 7:27 left in the first quarter.

“We didn’t quit but they had the ball a lot more than we did,” McHenry coach Jon Niemic said. “We certainly lost the time of possession battle. They have an offensive juggernaut with a great quarterback (Kowalak). They are a playoff quality team.”