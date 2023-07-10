2023 IHSA football schedule release: Bureau County’s games to watch

With the IHSA officially releasing high school football schedules for the 2023 season, here are five games to watch in Bureau County this fall.

Friday, Sept. 8 - Princeton at Sterling Newman

The Three Rivers rivals have had some good battles in conference play over the years. Last year was not one of them with the Tigers winning, 37-0. The Comets went 5-5 last year, bowing out in the first round of the 1A playoffs. The Tigers went 11-1, reaching the 3A quarterfinals for the second straight season.

Friday, Sept. 22 - Sterling at Princeton

This matchup is 74 years in the making. The former NCIC rivals last met in 1949 with the Golden Warriors winning 19-6. Sterling holds a 6-2 series edge. This nonconference game came about when Princeton needed a replacement for St. Bede, which is leaving the Three Rivers, and Sterling had an opening to fill with Alleman not fielding a varsity team this fall. Both teams advanced to the quarterfinals last year - Princeton (3A) and Sterling (5A). The Golden Warriors went 9-3 last year.

Friday, Oct. 6 - Princeton at Bureau Valley

The Bureau County rivalry game will be played in Manlius once again in Week 7. The Tigers won last year’s meeting, 48-0. The Storm finished 1-8 a year ago. Princeton holds a 4-0 series edge dating back to 1997.

Friday, Oct. 13 - St. Bede at Marquette

The creation of the new Chicago Prairie Football League has brought these two old rivals back together on the gridiron. Their last meeting was in 2011, Marquette’s last season in the Big Rivers Conference, with the Bruins winning, 40-14. It will be a homecoming for Bruins head coach Jim Eustice, who both played and coached at Marquette (2005-09). St. Bede went 7-3/4-2 in its last year in the Three Rivers. The Crusaders went 9-2 as independent, reaching the second round of the playoffs.

Friday, Oct. 20 - Hall at Princeton

The Hall and Princeton fans will be treated with a rivalry game in the season finale at Bryant Field. Both teams will be looking to fill big shoes with the graduation of Big 10 recruits and All-State quarterbacks Mac Resetich of Hall and Teegan Davis of Princeton, who are now at Illinois and Iowa, respectively. The Tigers won last year’s meeting at Princeton, 55-20. The Red Devils went 5-5 a year ago, playing in the first round of the 4A playoffs.