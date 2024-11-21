2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A semifinal-round analysis

Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg evades Belvidere North’s Gabriel Sillinpaa in IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. Cary-Grove will play Geneva in the semifinals. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Cary-Grove and East St. Louis potentially battling in the state championship game for the third time in four seasons has been on almost everyone’s minds since the bracket was revealed.

And that possibility is certainly in the cards as both the Trojans and Flyers have overpowered all three of their opponents in the early rounds.

But two other programs stand in their way. Will a talented Geneva squad be able to close the gap between the two teams after being humbled in last year’s playoff run? Can Richards pull another rabbit out of its hat after its second one-point win of the postseason with a win over Kankakee in the quarterfinals.

First round predictions: 15-1

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal-round predictions: 3-1

Semifinal-round matchups

Cary-Grove vs. Geneva: Cary-Grove knocked around Geneva in last year’s quarterfinals, rolling to a 41-7 victory. And as far as the Trojans are concerned they’d certainly like to keep the momentum ball rolling in the same direction that it has through the first three games of the postseason. But it looks like Geneva has a little bit more offensive firepower to dispatch in this game bit, although it remains to be seen whether or not the gap has been closed far enough to make this a nip-and-tuck battle for a state championship game berth.

Pick: Cary-Grove

East St. Louis vs. Oak Lawn Richards: East St. Louis has made quick work of its three postseason opponents, finally relenting on its shutout streak in allowing 14 points to Glenwood in the quarterfinals. The Flyers have banked on their defense for great reason, but can put up points with the best of them if need be. Richards is a bit of a surprise in reaching this stage after upsetting Kankakee in the quarters, but they probably don’t relish this matchup based on history. Richards has played East St. Louis in the postseason in three of the last four seasons and was outscored 185-0 in those three games.

Pick: East St. Louis