2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A quarterfinal-round analysis

Geneva's Anthony Chahino (12) celebrates scoring a touchdown against Burlington Central at the Class 6A second-round playoff game on Saturday Nov.9,2024 in Geneva. Geneva will challenge Lake Forest in the quarterfinal rounds. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Both Cary-Grove and East St. Louis have seen almost no resistance in getting into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

Can any of the other six teams find a way to keep those two dynamic teams from squaring off in the title game for the third consecutive time?

First round predictions: 15-1

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal-round matchups

Cary-Grove vs. Belvidere North: Cary-Grove has scored 122 points in its first two playoff games and obviously looks like it is primed to defend its Class 6A title. Belvidere North has had to work a little bit harder to get into the quarterfinals but its defensive unit will be put to the test against this Cary-Grove team that seems to score points at will.

Pick: Cary-Grove

Lake Forest vs. Geneva: Lake Forest was able to beat a very strong Libertyville team for the second time this season to earn this spot in the quarterfinals. Lately the Scouts have done it with defense and they’ll need that unit to show up strong against a Geneva team who is averaging nearly 50 points a game on the season and has posted 91 points in two playoff games.

Pick: Geneva

East St. Louis vs. Glenwood: East St. Louis hasn’t allowed a single point through two playoff games and its defense has tossed five shutouts this season and only allowed two touchdowns to more than one opponent. That’s not a great sign for Glenwood, who has shown they are capable of scoring some points but also tend to get into high scoring contests which it appears the Flyers aren’t going to allow.

Pick: East St. Louis

Oak Lawn Richards vs. Kankakee: Richards rebounded from narrowly edging a Mid-Illini Conference opponent in Round 1, by obliterating another Mid-Illini team in the second round. The Bulldogs are done with the Mid-Illini now, though, and will have to bring its “A” game to topple a Kankakee team who has allowed just 47 points to opponents since a 37-30 loss to Nazareth in the first week of the season.

Pick: Kankakee