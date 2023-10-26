2023 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 6A first-round analysis

Class 6A is probably the only classification where all of the entrants immediately check to see where one team in particular sits.

East St. Louis is the worthy of that kind of attention. The Flyers have appeared in the last three title games, winning two of them.

Kankakee is the only team in the Class 6A field that enters undefeated and the north bracket has just one team with less than one loss in Lake Zurich.

First-round matchups

Lake Zurich vs. Crystal Lake Central: Lake Zurich is the only team on the north side of the Class 6A bracket with just one loss and the Bears seem well positioned to make a run. Crystal Lake Central snagged the last available playoff slot in the Fox Valley Conference behind the four programs that typically separate themselves from the fray (Prairie Ridge, Cary-Grove, Huntley and Jacobs). CLC lost all four of its games against those teams.

Pick: Lake Zurich

Riverside-Brookfield vs. Kaneland: Riverside-Brookfield cobbled together a schedule that featured every Southland Conference member but the Bulldogs weren’t an official member of the conference. That slate allowed them to see just two playoff-bound teams and they were beaten soundly by both. Kaneland’s three losses came to teams (Morris, Sycamore and Washington) that combined for a 25-2.

Pick: Kaneland

Belvidere North vs. Amundsen: Belvidere North has now strung together six consecutive playoff appearances but haven’t really done much damage once getting in. The Blue Thunder might have an opportunity to change that this season. Amundsen didn’t beat a single team with a winning record this season and its five victories came over teams that combined for just 11 wins.

Pick: Belvidere North

Wauconda vs. Grant: Wauconda edged Grant 27-24 back in Week 4 in one of a number of games this season where the Bulldogs did just enough to walk away with a victory. Since that Wauconda, Grant has gone 4-1 and looks primed to take another crack at taking down its conference rival.

Pick: Wauconda

Lake View vs. Lake Forest: Lake View is in the midst of one of the best seasons in program history. It has made the playoffs just three times, most recently in 2012, and not only have they never won a playoff game, they’ve never scored in one. Lake Forest snapped a three-game losing streak with a win over Mundelein in Week 9 which was a win and get in situation in regards to the playoffs.

Pick: Lake Forest

Geneva vs. Senn: Geneva’s two losses (Batavia, Wheaton North) are by a combined four points which indicates the high level of play the Vikings are capable of. Senn endured a three-game losing streak in the middle of the season which also provided the results to the only winning teams Senn played this year.

Pick: Geneva

Cary-Grove vs. Libertyville: Cary-Grove has a bit of a tortured relationship with points after touchdowns this season. A missed extra point against Prairie Ridge kept them from getting a chance to win in overtime, while two weeks later a made two-point conversion by Huntley led to their only other defeat. Libertyville started the season strong with wins over Lemont and RIchards, both playoff teams, but wouldn’t topple another playoff-bound team the rest of the way.

Pick: Cary-Grove

Mather vs. Highland Park: Mather orchestrated a nice turnaround for itself after going 2-7 last season, but the Rangers will have to step up their level of play considerably if they want to extend their season. Highland Park played just two playoff bound teams, splitting those games, the Giants also took two losses to teams that didn’t make the field.

Pick: Highland Park

Kankakee vs. Bremen: Kankakee is the only undefeated team in the entire 6A field and has used a stifling defense that has allowed the fewest number of points to opponents in the state (tied with Princeton). Kankakee’s offense isn’t too bad either as it is in the top 10 offensively in points scored in the state. Bremen pulled off an upset in Week 9 just to secure its place in the field.

Pick: Kankakee

Blue Island Eisenhower vs. Dunlap: Eisenhower hasn’t lost back-to-back games all season but also hasn’t been able to put together a string of games longer than two wins either. Dunlap looked dominant over the first six games of the season, especially on defense, but has lost three consecutive games heading into the playoff when its schedule got more perilous.

Pick: Dunlap

East St. Louis vs. Lemont: Lemont had to fight its way into the playoffs by defeating a six-win team (T.F. North) in Week 9. The reward for that theatrical victory, yet another pairing with East St. Louis, the team that has ousted Lemont from the playoffs in each of the last two years. The Flyers typically robust schedule netted them a win over a nationally ranked foe and its two losses came to Mount Carmel and the No. 2 ranked team in Texas, Atascocita.

Pick: East St. Louis

Normal Community West vs. Simeon: Normal Community West has had absolute zero problem scoring points, posting more than 35 of them in every game but one. They even scored 40-plus in one of their two losses. SImeon has climbed back into the conversation after starting 1-3, but needs to quickly bounce back from a Week 9 loss to Morgan Park.

Pick: Normal Community

Washington vs. Danville: The only blemish on Washington’s schedule was a 7-3 loss to Kankakee where Kankakee scored its lone points on a kickoff return. Washington’s defense has been extremely stingy after allowing 27 points in Week 1, stringing together seven consecutive games where the opponent scored a touchdown or less. Danville fought off a potential fifth loss three times to secure its place in the field.

Pick: Washington

Crete-Monee vs. Centennial: Crete-Monee had appeared to have gained some strong momentum heading into Week 9 having scored 40-plus points in six consecutive games heading into a Southland Conference showdown with Kankakee. They were promptly handled easily in a 42-0 loss. Centennial started 4-0, but struggled when the schedule amped up in quality.

Pick: Crete-Monee

Richards vs. Hubbard: A young Richards squad apparently learned a lot from two nonconference losses to Morgan Park and Libertyville because they wouldn’t lose again in the regular season, stringing together seven straight wins. Hubbard was just 1-4 against playoff qualifiers and carries a three-game losing streak into the postseason.

Pick: Richards

Glenwood vs. Bloomington: Glenwood started the season 4-0 with three shutouts to its name, but the schedule amped up in difficult and the Titans scuffled a bit before regrouping to win two of its last three games. Bloomington played seven playoff teams and it felt like the Purple Raiders had a scrap on its hands every single week. They have alternated wins and losses for the last six weeks.

Pick: Glenwood