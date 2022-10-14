Sauk Valley Media area football preview capsules for Week 8

WESTERN BIG 6

Sterling (6-1, 5-0) at Moline (6-1, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Moline 38-7 (2021 Week 8)

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling is seeking its third conference title in four seasons since joining the Western Big 6, and has a 23-2 record in the league since 2019. … This is a rematch of last year’s game that also saw both teams come in undefeated in conference play. … The Golden Warriors have scored the most points in the WB6 with 314, and have allowed the fewest points with 110. … QBs Kael Ryan (82 rushes, 681 yards, 14 TDs) and JP Schilling (70-399, 10 TDs) lead the Warriors on the ground, while through the air, Schilling is 31-for-49 passing for 447 yards, 5 touchdowns and an interception, and Ryan is 12-for-31 passing for 145 yards. Ryan also caught a touchdown pass from Schilling last week against Rock Island. … Antonio Tablante leads Sterling running backs with 68 rushes for 383 yards and 7 touchdowns, while AJ Kested has 29 carries for 212 yards and 4 scores, and Cale Ledergerber has 32 rushes for 175 yards and 2 TDs. … Isaiah Mendoza (136 yards), Justin Null (112 yards, 2 TDs) and Ledergerber (49 yards, TD) all have seven catches on the season, and Dylan Ottens has 5 receptions for 95 yards.

About the Maroons: Moline has outscored opponents 233-113 this season, but has played only six games; the Maroons received a forfeit from Alleman in Week 5. … Moline has put up 49, 47 and 55 points in its last three contested games. … The Maroons are looking to defend their league title from a year ago. … Riley Fuller has rushed for 960 yards and 15 touchdowns on 112 carries through six games; he trails only Rock Island’s Quonterrion Brooks (1,082 yards) among Western Big 6 running backs. … Mason Woods (51-338, TD), Grant Sibley (32-273, 4 TDs), Aubre Threatt (13-237, 3 TDs) and Pablo Perez (28-229, TD) have also run for more than 200 yards on the season. … Sibley is 32-for-59 passing for 583 yards, 4 TDs and 3 INTs this season. Jasper Ogburn is the top receiving threat with 12 catches for 273 yards and 2 touchdowns.

FND pick: Sterling

BIG NORTHERN

Dixon (5-2, 5-2) at Byron (6-1, 6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Byron 52-35 (2021 Week 8)

About the Dukes: Dixon notched its second straight come-from-behind win last week, erasing a 10-point first-half deficit to defeat Genoa-Kingston 21-13 in overtime. In Week 6, the Dukes trailed Rockford Lutheran 19-7 going into the fourth quarter before pulling out a 22-19 victory. … Dixon has outscored its opponents 186-125 this season, and has only given up more than 20 points twice all year. … Aiden Wiseman has 111 rushes for 787 yards and 9 touchdowns this season, while Tyler Shaner has run for 715 yards and 7 scores, and thrown for 599 yards and 8 TDs. Ethan Hays has been his favorite target downfield, with 20 catches for 304 yards and 4 scores.

About the Tigers: Byron has scored at least 30 points in every game since a 15-7 overtime loss to Stillman Valley in Week 1, and has put up 42 or more points in four of those six games. … The Tigers had 14 different players carry the ball last Saturday in a 48-6 win over Oregon, and eight different ball carriers have more than 100 yards on the season. … Caden Considine leads Byron with 58 rushes for 438 yards and 5 touchdowns, but he did not play against Oregon while nursing a minor injury. Kye Aken (41-338, 4 TDs), Carsen Behn (38-310, 5 TDs) and Brayden Knoll (36-315, 4 TDs) have also run for more than 300 yards out of the backfield. … QB Braden Smith has 19 rushes for 200 yards and 3 TDs, and has thrown for 182 yards and 3 touchdowns on 7-for-29 passing. He also had a pair of interceptions – including a pick-six – last Saturday. … The Tigers have allowed just 55 points all season, and haven’t given up more than 15 in any one game. Byron has also scored the most points (270) of any team in the BNC this season.

FND pick: Byron

Oregon (1-6, 1-6) at Rock Falls (0-7, 0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Oregon 29-25 (2021 Week 8)

About the Hawks: Oregon comes in looking to snap a five-game losing skid, having not scored more than one touchdown in any of those contests. … On the season, the Hawks have been outscored 265-66. The points allowed are second-most in the BNC, and the points scored are second-fewest – both ahead of only Rock Falls. … Oregon boasts a 1-2 punch in the backfield, with Gabe Eckerd providing the power and Noah Reber supplying the speed. … Under first-year head coach Broc Kundert, the Hawks and QB Jack Washburn have aired it out far more this year than in the last two decades combined.

About the Rockets: Rock Falls is playing its first home game in three weeks, after road losses to Byron (62-0) and North Boone (54-13) the last two weeks. … The Rockets’ 13 points last week was the most since a 45-14 loss to Winnebago in Week 3. … Rock Falls has been outscored 322-40 this season; the points allowed are the most in the BNC, while the points scored are the fewest.

FND pick: Oregon

THREE RIVERS MISSISSIPPI

Mendota (3-4, 1-3) at Newman (4-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Newman 24-7 (2021 Week 8)

About the Trojans: Mendota must win its final two games to become playoff eligible after losing 35-34 in overtime to Kewanee last week. … Anthony Childs ran the ball 52 times for 265 yards and four touchdowns against the Boilermakers. He has 1,067 yards and 13 TDs on the season. … Quarterback Justin Randolph has thrown for 1,052 yards and seven TDs. His top target has been Braiden Freeman, who has caught 24 passes for 438 yards and two TDs. … The Trojans are averaging 242.7 rushing yards, 167.2 passing yards and 38.7 points per game, while allowing 271 rushing yards, 131.5 passing yards and 47.2 points per game.

About the Comets: Newman scored on a 3-yard pass from JJ Castle to Ayden Batten as time expired to lift the Comets to a 20-18 victory over Hall last week. … Castle completed 5 of 6 passes for 91 yards, and ran for 45 yards and a TD against Hall. … The Comets are averaging 14 points per game. Newman has not scored more than 28 points in a game this season. … Newman is allowing 20 points per game.

FND pick: Newman

Princeton (7-0, 5-0) at Bureau Valley (1-6, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Princeton 49-20 (2021 Week 8)

About the Tigers: Princeton plays at BV for the first time in the brief football rivalry between the Bureau County neighbors, having hosted their previous three meetings in 1997, 1998 and 2021. The Tigers have won them all. ... The Tigers look to wrap up a 6-0 finish and their fifth straight Three Rivers Mississippi championship. … PHS coach Ryan Pearson said the Tigers won’t take the Storm lightly. BV put up more points on Princeton last year than everybody but Kewanee (49) when the Tigers went 10-2, reaching the 3A quarterfinals. “Their kids play extremely hard, and Coach [Mat] Pistole does a great job with the kids he has. I assume it will be their Senior Night, so their kids will be playing with a lot of emotion, and we’re going to have to match it,” he said. ... The Tigers are averaging 53.6 ppg, and have scored 55 points or more in five of seven games.

About the Storm: The Storm look to snap a five-game skid since defeating Sherrard 20-14 in Week 2. They have been outscored 125-27 in their last four games. They lost last week to E-P 33-20. ... The Storm offense has gained a boost from junior RB Robert Novak, who has rushed for 204 yards and two TDs the last two weeks. ... Pistole said the Storm will have to limit big plays and tackle extremely well to give themselves a shot against what he calls a loaded Tiger team. “Princeton is the best team I’ve seen on film in quite some time. Coach Pearson and staff do a great job. They are really fast and athletic. They fly to the ball on defense, and any one of their skill guys can go the distance at any moment on offense,” he said.

FND pick: Princeton

THREE RIVERS ROCK

Monmouth-Roseville (4-3, 3-2) at Erie-Prophetstown (4-3, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: E-P 25-16 (2021 Week 8)

About the Titans: Monmouth-Roseville hasn’t played in two weeks, as it received a forfeit last Friday from Riverdale. Still, the Titans have won three of their last four games; they defeated Orion 35-12 in Week 6. … The 35 points against Orion was only the second time all season Mon-Rose has scored more than 24 points. … The Titans are outscoring opponents 160-128, and have given up more than 28 points just once all year, in a 34-24 loss to Hall in Week 2. … Like E-P, Mon-Rose is still seeking one more win to become playoff eligible.

About the Panthers: Erie-Prophetstown comes in on a two-game winning streak after a stretch of three losses in four games. The Panthers defeated Bureau Valley 33-0 last week, after a 19-6 win over Harvard in Week 6. ... E-P has had its two best defensive performances in the past two games, and is outscoring its opponents 189-187 in the season. A win this week or next week against Morrison would make the Panthers playoff eligible. … Jase Grunder ran for 150 yards and four scores in the second half of last week’s win over Bureau Valley, and finished the game with 232 yards. He had touchdown runs of 5, 50, 70 and 30 yards, and has passed the 1,000-yard mark for the season.

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

LeRoy (3-4) at Morrison (3-4)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Panthers: LeRoy has been outscored 185-134 this season, and is 1-1 in the Heart of Illinois Conference’s Small Division. … The Panthers come in on a two-game losing streak, and have dropped three of their last four after winning in Week 2 and 3. … LeRoy has scored more than 30 points just twice all season, while scoring 20 or fewer in the other five. … From 1989-2006, the Panthers made the playoffs 16 out of 18 seasons and won the 2A state title in 1996, adding runner-up finishes in 2001 (3A) and 2003 (1A). … LeRoy hasn’t made the playoffs since 2018, and hasn’t finished with a record above .500 since 2016.

About the Mustangs: Morrison snapped a two-game losing skid with a dominant 55-13 win over Orion last week, the most points the Mustangs have scored in a game this season. The previous best was in a 38-32 win over Hall in Week 4. … Morrison has outscored opponents 175-167 this season, and is still mathematically in the playoff hunt; it would have to win this week and next week at home against Erie-Prophetstown. … This is a fill-in game, as the Mustangs were originally scheduled to play at Riverdale this week. But the Rams canceled their season due to low numbers, and with Morrison hosting LeRoy, it now has six home games this season.

FND pick: Morrison

NUIC

Eastland-Pearl City (2-5, 2-5) at Fulton (5-2, 5-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Fulton 63-14 (2021 Week 8)

About the Wildcatz: Eastland-Pearl City has won two of its last three games, and holds a 114-64 scoring edge in those contests. … The Wildcatz notched their first shutout since the 2021 spring season with a 61-0 win over West Carroll last week. The last shutout also came against the Thunder. … Jaxson Kempel had 3 rushes for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Thunder, and Maddux Hayden added 6 rushes for 76 yards and a score. … Carsen Heeren had touchdowns longer than 30 yards on both of his carries, and also threw for a score, while Max McCullough had a TD run and TD catch. Seven different EPC players found the end zone last week.

About the Steamers: Fulton has outscored opponents 237-129 this season, and has scored 30 or more points in six of its seven games. … Lukas Schroeder leads the Steamers with 82 rushes for 411 yards and 9 touchdowns, while Ryan Eads had 74 carries for 378 yards and 3 TDs. … Brayden Dykstra is 93-for-158 passing for 966 yards and 10 touchdowns, with 6 interceptions. … Baylen Damhoff leads the Fulton receivers with 34 catches for 298 yards and 6 touchdowns, while Eads has 26 receptions for 233 yards and 2 TDs. Kole Schipper (9-88) and Ethan Price (8-96, 2 TDs) both have nearly 100 yards receiving. … Kicker Endi Qunaj has scored 45 points this year, with 27 PAT kicks and 6 field goals. … The Steamers come in off a 30-28 come-from-behind win last week over Forreston.

FND pick: Fulton

Forreston (4-3) at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (3-4)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Last matchup: Forreston 36-7 (2021 Week 8)

About the Cardinals: Forreston comes in off a 30-28 loss to Fulton after leading for most of the game. It was only the third time the Cardinals have scored fewer than 34 points this season – and all three of those games were losses. … Forreston has outscored opponents 266-155; the 266 points scored are second-most among NUIC teams (Le-Win, 376). … The Cardinals also lost in Week 7 last year before winning their next three games – starting with a Week 8 win at home over GCMS. … Johnny Kobler leads Forreston with 793 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground this season, while Kaleb Sanders has 595 yards and 7 TDs. Micah Nelson has run for 181 yards and 3 TDs the past two weeks.

About the Falcons: GCMS comes in on a three-game losing streak, having been outscored 142-26 in that span. The Falcons have lost four out their last five after starting the season 2-0. … On the season, GCMS has scored 92 points (13.1 ppg) and given up 182 points (26.0 ppg). … The Falcons are one of four teams in the Small Division of the Heart of Illinois Conference with losing records; Colfax-Ridgeview-Lexington (7-0) is the only one in the league with a winning record. … GCMS won back-to-back 2A state titles in 2017 & ‘18, after a trip to the quarterfinals in 2015. It went to the playoffs in 15 out of 16 seasons before finishing 4-5 last year.

FND pick: Forreston

Dakota (4-3, 3-3) at West Carroll (0-7, 0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: West Carroll 24-12 (2019 Week 2)

About the Indians: Dakota snapped a two-game losing streak with a 30-7 win over Galena last Friday. … The Indians hold a 239-207 scoring edge on their opponents this season, and have scored at least 30 points in five of their seven games. They’ve given up more than 28 points just three times. … After making the playoffs in 19 out of 21 seasons from 1998-2018 – including 1A state titles in 2005, ‘07 and ‘11 – Dakota has a 6-14 record the past three years. … The Indians could become playoff eligible with a win this week; they host Fulton in Week 9.

About the Thunder: West Carroll suffered its fifth shutout of the season last week in a 61-0 loss to nearby rival Eastland-Pearl City, and hasn’t scored more than one touchdown in any game this fall. … The Thunder’s 420 points allowed are the most among NUIC teams, while their 20 points scored are the fewest – by 116 points. … AJ Boardman has a pair of TD passes to Aaron Becker. … West Carroll won the last meeting between the teams; they didn’t play in the spring of 2021, and the Thunder didn’t field a varsity team last fall.

FND pick: Dakota

EIGHT-MAN

Amboy-LaMoille (6-1) at Aquin (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Amboy 52-28 (2021 I8FA playoffs, 1st round)

About the Clippers: The Clippers sailed to a 62-8 win at Bushnell-Prairie City Saturday and want to keep the ship heading full steam ahead for the 8-man postseason. “It means a lot for us to keep winning. We want to get the highest seed we can. We have to keep playing our game. We have to just keep winning and get the highest playoff seed possible,” coach Scott Payne said. … Landen Whelchel ran for 144 yards on 12 carries last week (12.0 yards per carry), and Quinn Leffelman had 76 yards and 2 TDs on 5 carries. … Brennan Blaine caught both of Eddie Jones’ passes for 142 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … Geo Gatz added two touchdowns last week.

About the Bulldogs: Aquin (2-5) “throws the ball a lot,” Payne said, so the Clippers will have to be ready to defend the pass. ... Last week, the Bulldogs shut out Rockford Christian Life 50-0. ... The Bulldogs beat the Clippers 52-24 in 2019 on the way to finishing 11-1, reaching the 1A quarterfinals, falling to eventual state champ Lena-Winslow (52-20). … Last year’s first-round playoff game saw Amboy win in Freeport, and turned out to be the last game for Bulldogs coach Broc Kundert, who took over at Oregon this season.

FND pick: Amboy

AFC (4-3) at Peoria Heights (1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting

About the Raiders: AFC has won four of its last five games, including three of the last four contested games; they received a forfeit in Week 4. … The Raiders come in off a 26-8 win over Galva, the fewest points they’ve scored since a 36-26 Week 1 loss to Alden-Hebron. On the season, AFC has been outscored 236-220, yet it sits in second place in the I8FA North 1 Division. … Zane Murphy had two receiving touchdowns and a kickoff return score last week, and also had an interception and fumble recovery on defense. Carson Rueff threw for 201 yards and 3 TDs, and also ran for 71 yards. … Rueff has 1,703 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air this year, while Lane Koning (573 yards, 11 TDs), Murphy (517 yards, 7 TDs) and Auden Polk (349 yards) have been his favorite targets.

About the Patriots: Peoria Heights, a member of the I8FA Central 2 Division, has been outscored 348-95 this season, allowing at least 48 points in all six contested games; the Patriots’ lone win is a Week 1 forfeit. … Peoria Heights comes in off a 49-26 loss to Sciota West Prairie, the most points the Patriots have scored since a 48-28 loss to Galva in Week 2. … AFC will be the fifth team with a winning record that Peoria Heights has played in seven games. … This is the third season in eight-man football for the Patriots, who have yet to finish with a winning record.

FND pick: AFC

Milledgeville (4-3) at River Ridge (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Milledgeville 64-0 (2021 Week 3)

About the Missiles: Milledgeville has won the last six meetings between the teams, by a combined score of 270-32. … The Missiles have lost their last two contested games, falling 58-56 to Decatur Lutheran in Week 5 and 64-36 to West Central last week. They picked up a forfeit win over Harvest Christian Academy in Week 6. … Milledgeville holds a 294-232 scoring edge this season; the 294 points scored are the second-most in the I8FA North 2 Division behind Amboy-LaMoille (298). … The Missiles have scored 36 or more points in all six games they’ve played this season, and have surpassed the 50-point mark three times.

About the Wildcats: River Ridge’s last win in the series was a 35-20 victory in 2013. They’ve allowed 35 or more points in five of the last six meetings. … The Wildcats have been outscored 304-228 this season. … River Ridge scored 46, 52 and 50 points in its three-game winning streak that ended with last week’s 60-14 loss to Polo, but has allowed 42 or more points in five of its seven games this season.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (2-5) at Polo (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: First meeting (Polo received a forfeit in 2021)

About the Falcons: Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland had kept itself in the conversation for a spot on the Illinois 8-Man Football Association playoff bracket by showing a knack for winning close games like Week 2′s 20-16 triumph over River Ridge and Week 6′s 44-38, overtime trip to the “Dub Club” earned by edging Martinsville. But last week’s close game – a 38-28 loss to Blue Ridge co-op – likely ended the Falcons’ postseason hopes. It was a tough road ahead in any event, as FCW closes to season visiting 5-2 Polo and 6-1 AlWood/Cambridge, but the Falcons have shown tenacity, playing hard against a demanding eight-man schedule. The record of their opponents this season stands at 47-17.

About the Marcos: Polo comes in on a three-game winning streak, one of those – a 44-32 decision in Week 5 – handing Hiawatha one of only two losses the Hawks have suffered this season. … The Marcos‚ the two-time defending I8FA state champions – they won in 2019 and again last season, and COVID wiped out the playoffs in the spring of 2021 – have scored 38 or more points in every game since Week 1′s 28-12 loss to Amboy-LaMoille. … Polo does almost all of its damage with the ground game, coming off a 436-yard rushing effort against River Ridge in which Brock Soltow ran for 242 yards and four TDs, all of 28-plus yards. … Soltow has rushed for 1,450 yards and 22 touchdowns this season, already surpassing his total of 1,410 yards from last season; he scored 23 TDs in 2021. … Backfield mate Avery Grenoble has 585 yards and 8 TDs, as well as a 63-yard touchdown reception.

FND pick: Polo