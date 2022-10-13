Kane County Chronicle football preview capsules for Week 8

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (6-1, 4-1) at Geneva (5-2, 3-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Wheaton North 27, Geneva 0 (2021)

About the Falcons: Wheaton North survived a bit of a slugfest against Wheaton Warrenville South last week to become playoff eligible. Tyler O’Connor continues to star in the wildcat formation, while the defense is keeping teams by and large off the scoreboard. The Falcons are still jockeying for at least a share of the DuKane Conference title with St. Charles North leading and Batavia also in the hunt.

About the Vikings: Despite what the 33-7 score and loss to Batavia last week suggests, Geneva played competitive football. It only trailed by seven points with about six minutes left in the third quarter before things started to get away from the Vikings. The Vikings do have to figure out a way to get the run game going again after a few slow weeks, so that it opens up the pass game a bit for Nate Stempowski down field. With a win, Geneva clinches its second consecutive playoff appearance.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Geneva

Last Matchup: Batavia 42, St. Charles East 0 (2021)

About the Bulldogs: Drew Gerke continues to build his resume as perhaps the top player in the DuKane Conference following another three-touchdown effort last week. Meanwhile, Batavia is running the ball effectively and the defense has only allowed 13 points over the last month. Batavia needs a win to become playoff eligible ahead of a much-anticipated regular season finale against St. Charles North next week.

About the Saints: The Saints are primarily playing for pride at this point with a playoff berth highly unlikely. St. Charles East did avoid a shutout last week against St. Charles North with a score late in the fourth quarter, but has had trouble with limiting teams early in games. Step one will be focusing on Bulldogs running back Ryan Whitwell defensively.

FND Pick: Batavia

St. Charles North (6-1, 5-0) at Glenbard North (3-4, 2-3)

Last Matchup: Glenbard North 28, St. Charles North 16 (2021)

About the Panthers: Glenbard North needs to win out to have a somewhat reasonable shot at a postseason berth. The Panthers did rebound with a solid win over Lake Park last week, but now have to deal with Drew Surges and the North Stars. The Panthers limited Lake Park to 55 yards in the first half and Damarion Elliston (134 yards on 22 carries) continues to be a very good option out of the backfield.

About the North Stars: The North Stars clinched their first postseason berth since 2018 last week. Drew Surges had another Drew Surges performance, while quarterback Ethan Plumb continues to play highly efficient football. The North Stars, undefeated in conference, would obviously prefer a win before next week’s finale against Batavia.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

St. Charles East players take the field before their season opener against Lincoln-Way Central at home on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

CCL/ESCC

Leo (2-5, 0-2) at Marmion (2-5, 0-2)

Last matchup: Marmion 34, Leo 3 (2021)

About the Cadets: The Cadets are effectively on the outside looking in at a postseason berth, but still have the talent to be competitive to close the season. The Cadets played backup quarterback Henry Garrison (13 of 19, 164 yards, TD) last week, but Carmel made four field goals last week to prolong the Cadets’ losing streak to five games.

About the Lions: Leo appears to struggle a bit defensively, as the Lions have surrendered 80 points combined in two of the last three weeks. They did shut out Thornton two weeks ago, but Nazareth halted that momentum with a convincing 42-6 win last week.

FND Pick: Marmion

Fox Valley Conference

Cary-Grove (3-4, 3-4) at Burlington Central (3-4, 3-4)

Last matchup: Cary-Grove 48, Burlington Central 7 (2021)

About the Trojans: C-G lost to Jacobs 41-7 last week. The Trojans have not lost three consecutive games since the start of the 2002 season. They need to win their next two games to extend their playoff string to 18 straight seasons. FB Holden Boone rushed for 137 yards on 29 carries last week, but C-G lost FB-LB Colin Desmet, RB Alex Schuppe and WR-DB Mykal Kanellakis to leg injuries.

About the Rockets: Burlington Central kept its playoff hopes alive with a 21-17 victory over Crystal Lake Central last week. The Rockets were behind 17-0 at halftime last week before rallying to beat the Tigers. QB Ryder Bergemann, playing in place of injured Jackson Alcorn, threw for 157 yards and ran for 59 yards last week. He threw and ran for one touchdown each.

FND pick: Burlington Central

-- Joe Stevenson

Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8

Kaneland (4-3, 2-2) at Woodstock North (1-6, 0-5)

Last matchup: Kaneland 56, Woodstock 21 (2021)

About the Knights: The Knights have won three of their last four, including a 44-3 win against Marengo last week. Coach Pat Ryan said the Knights have been getting better every game this year.

A win Friday and the Knights become playoff eligible.

“All three phases of the game are playing well and we’re looking to build o that and get another win,” Ryan said. “We’re looking to build on that and get another win. We’re trying to inch toward the playoffs with a few more wins.”

Chris Ruchaj raced the Knights to a 14-0 lead last week with touchdown runs of 73 and 20 yards and the defense took care of the rest. Johnny Spalasso and Sebastian Chavez each had an interception, Nicklaus McNamara had a sack and Marengo managed just 132 total yards.

“We haven’t had a whole lot of injury issues so that’s been a bonus,” Ryan said about the keys to success for the defense this year, which has improved from last year’s club. “As the season has gone on we’ve tackled better and played faster. We’ve made it simpler for the kids so they can play harder and not think as much and just play hard. The number of defensive calls we make dwindle each game and the kids play hard, fast and get turnovers. A lot of good things are happening on that side of the ball.”

About the Thunder: North lost to Sycamore 48-15 last week. RB Landan Creighton led the Thunder with 10 carries for 79 yards last week, while QB Jay Zinnen ran for 55 yards. FB Kaden Combs leads the Thunder with 452 yards rushing and Zinnen has 378.

FND pick: Kaneland

-- Eddie Carifio

Metro Suburban Red

Last matchup: St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 7 (2021)

About the Spartans: R-B leads the Metro Suburban Red by a half-game over undefeated St. Francis. Here’s the kicker: This game will decide the conference championship with it being both team’s final Red games coupled with Westmont not playing a full conference schedule, resulting in uneven final records. St. Francis ran for 323 yards on 18 carries and scored seven rushing touchdowns in last week’s 83-0 win over Bishop McNamara. “Our offensive line played really well,” St. Francis coach Bob McMillen said. “Getting TJ (McMillen) back made a huge difference from the week before. The boys played more in sync and physical.” McMillen also loved how his defense played against McNamara. “Our boys were flying around and making plays,” he said. “They did a great job of holding Bishop Mac’s stud running back to very minimal yards and no TDs after going off the week before for 450 (yards) and eight (touchdowns).” Defensive end Joe Ayala had a monster game in Week 7 with three sacks, two tackles for loss—all in 1 1/2 quarters of action. Running back Brady Piper ran six times for 105 yards and two scores, while wide receiver Dash Dorsey had two catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns, also in limited action. Through seven games, quarterback Alessio Milivojevic is 62-for-83 for 1,112 yards and 19 touchdowns. He’s completed 75% of his passes and has thrown only two interceptions. He’s only played a half or less in five of the team’s seven contests. Dorsey has 14 catches for 291 yards and six TDs, and like Milivojevic, he’s played a half or less in the same amount of games. Defensive end Joey Ayala has a team-high 7.5 sacks. Danny French, a linebacker, is second on the team in sacks with 4.5. “Danny is playing really well of late and making some huge plays,” McMillen said.

About the Bulldogs: “Riverside-Brookfield is a good football team with size and speed,” McMillen said. “Their quarterback Diego Gutierrez is one of the better quarterbacks in the state. They do a great job of mixing up the run and pass. We have to play disciplined football this week and our guys can’t be selfish. The boys have been loose. They are trying to stay relaxed and focused, knowing the playoffs are two weeks away.”

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Mike Miazga, Daily Herald Media Group