Newman ready for rematch, expecting ‘pretty dynamic’ Rockridge offense in Week 2

STERLING – After a 28-6 season-opening win over Three Rivers Conference rival Morrison last Friday, Newman hopes to keep the momentum rolling in Week 2, as it hosts Rockridge in a Three Rivers crossover game.

In the recent history between the two teams, the Comets have had the upper hand, winning five of the last six matchups, with the exception of last year, when the Rockets prevailed at home, 27-14, in Week 2. With last season’s loss to reevaluate and Week 1 film from Rockridge’s opener vs. Princeton, the Comets believe they’ll be better prepared for this year’s matchup.

“We know that they’re kind of 50/50 pass/run, and our defense I think is a lot better than it was last year going into it against them,” Newman senior wide receiver/linebacker Jaesen Johns said. “Last year, we weren’t really well prepared, we didn’t know what to expect, but I think we’re a lot better this year.”

Having seen Rockridge up close last year and reviewed the Week 1 film from this year, Newman senior running back/cornerback Nolan Britt is expecting another tough matchup.

“We watched a little film on them. We saw the Princeton game they played, and they played Princeton really tough, so they’re going to be a good team,” he said. “They play us hard every year, just like usually every team does.”

In Rockridge, first-year head coach Mike LeMay sees a talented team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. To redeem last year’s loss to the Rockets, the Comets will need to play fundamentally sound and disciplined football.

“They’ve got a nice running back, a nice receiver. Quarterback is not the same as last year,” LeMay said. “They’ll throw the ball, they’ll run the ball pretty well. Pretty dynamic on offense. Defensively, they line up and get after it. They’re pretty decent in the trenches, so we’re gonna have our hands full across the board on the O-line and D-line.”

In the first game under LeMay, Newman went through its expected growing pains, struggling offensively in the first half before heating up in the second half to pull away for the win.

Newman's Hunter Luyando runs down the field against Bureau Valley during their Week 5 game last season at Roscoe Eades Stadium. The Comets host Rockridge on Friday for their first home game this season. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

After getting their first look at the new schemes in a game situation last week, the Comets have a better idea have of where they stand and what they need to improve on going forward.

“The first half, our offense wasn’t really moving like we wanted it to, but it’s the first time we’ve run it in a game,” Britt said. “We played good defense against them, really got the offense moving in the second half, so hopefully we can keep that going in the next game.”

“Our defense, I think we’re going to be really good there,” Johns said of his takeaways from Week 1. “We have really good depth everywhere on the team, everywhere on the field, and that’s going to factor into us being really good.”

After struggling to move the ball in the first half of the season opener, LeMay is looking for his offense to start faster in the future – a result he expects to see more and more as the season goes along.

“I think we learned that we can turn it on, especially in the second half of the game, and we needed to kind of come with that force and energy at the beginning,” LeMay said. “You can’t bottle it up, so it’s important for us to get going right away. And that’s something that we need to make sure we’re ready to go from the moment the ball hits the foot on the kickoff. And that’s something we’re going to get better at, for sure.”

To beat Rockridge and improve to 2-0 this week, the Comets know they’ll need to be dialed in mentally and physically. Keeping a short memory and not getting discouraged by negative plays will go a long way in fueling a winning effort, Johns says.

“Staying in it mentally, as well as physically. Not getting down on our ourselves if we miss a block, not trying to over-correct things,” Johns said. “Just staying in it both mentally and physically, and playing the whole game.”

LeMay pointed to limiting big plays and avoiding turnovers as important factors this week.

“The keys are us executing when we get a chance, whether it’s catching the ball, making our blocks, whatever it is on offense, we need to make sure we’re executing and not turning it over,” he said. “Last week, we gave up a touchdown giving the ball to the opponent deep in our own territory, and then defensively, we’ve gotta make sure we stay with that same mindset that we’re not going to let them push it down the field, and not give up the big plays. If we can go ahead and limit those things, we’ll be in good shape, and we’ll be right in it with a chance to get ‘er done on Friday.”

Kickoff between Newman and Rockridge is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.