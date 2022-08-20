2022 season preview: Scouting the CCL/ESCC Purple division

Carmel

2021 record: 3-6, 1-2 Purple

Coach: Jason McKie

Worth noting: Carmel will try to return to the postseason for the first time since 2016 when it lost in the opening round. After qualifying for the playoffs for 12 straight seasons beginning in 2000 and winning a 6A state title in 2003, the Corsairs have only been in the playoffs twice since 2012. Carmel started last season 2-1 before losing five straight games, winning against Marian to end the season. ... Junior QB Johnny Weber returns after starting last season. McKie said he’s seen Weber take the next step over the offseason and is excited to watch what he does this fall. ... All-CCL/ESCC Purple junior linebacker Camren Lang returns to lead a defense that will have some fresh faces on the defensive line. ... Carmel will start the season with a couple of nonconference games before taking on Leo on Sept. 10. The Corsairs will face a tough second half of the season when they play Nazareth starting on Sept. 23 before facing St. Patrick, Marmion and Marist, respectively, and finishing the season against Marian.

Marian Catholic

2021 record: 3-6, 0-3 Purple

Coach: Nicholas Lopez

Worth noting: Lopez takes over the program and will try to lead Marian back to the playoffs for the first time since 2019. The Spartans have only made the playoffs once since 2011. Marian started last season 2-1 before losing five of its next six games. ... Senior QB Kyle Thomas returns after starting last season and rushing for more than 1,100 yards. Lopez has been impressed with how Thomas has taken control and how much of a dual-threat he’ll be against defenses. The senior is committed to Northern Illinois as a wide receiver. ... Sophomore running back Tyler Lofton will lead a one-two punch of rushers with senior Jerry Thurman III. Both rushers have impressed with their speed and ability to make quick cuts. ... Junior WR/CB Austin Alexander will use his speed on both sides of the ball. The Spartans’ will look to get the ball to him and junior Kelby Key on the outside as receivers while Alexander will lead a defensive front that returns some experience. ... Marian will have a critical end to the regular season when it finishes off with Brother Rice in Week 8 before taking on Carmel to end the year in a game that could have major playoff implications.

St. Patrick

2021 record: 7-5, 3-0 Purple

Coach: Luke Mertens

Worth noting: Mertens returns to coaching for the first time since he left Lake Zurich in April 2019. The coach takes over a program at his alma mater that made history last season by qualifying for the quarterfinals for the first time in school history. St. Patrick lost 14-0 to Sycamore in the Class 5A quarterfinals after qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2013. ... Mertens wants to spread the ball across the field to make defenses protect the whole field. He’s happy with his team’s speed and athleticism, and is looking forward to see what wide receivers like seniors Jack Fuller and Mike Brosnan and jack-of-all-positions senior Trever Wozny, who will spend time at running back, wide receiver and tight end. ... Senior Nick Dustin and junior Ryan Birt are battling for the starting quarterback position. Mertens has been impressed with their dedication to the team while also serving as good teammates in the middle of the competition. ... Senior LB Keith Hoffman returns after playing a large role on last season’s team and is a defensive player that checks all the boxes for the new coach. ... The Shamrocks start the season running with an opening game against St. Ignatius on Aug. 26 while following that up with a rivalry game against Niles Notre Dame. St. Patrick also faces Class 8A state semifinalist Loyola, Class 7A runner-up St. Rita and defending 5A champion Fenwick.

St. Viator

2021 record: 3-6, 2-1 Purple

Coach: David Archibald

Worth noting: St. Viator is trying to return back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The Lions came a yard short of winning their fifth game of the season against Carmel in their regular-season finale in 2019 and Archibald believes the 2020 team had the potential to be one of the best teams in program history. Returning players are motivated to return to the playoffs not only for themselves but also their former teammates. ... Junior QB Charlie Dolsen returns as the team’s starter after coming into the play for Alex Konopka in the first game of the season when Konopka suffered an ACL injury. Dolsen completed 59.5% of his passes last season and spent the summer watching tape and working on his mechanics to prepare for this season. ... The Lions will return an experienced group of skill players, including senior No. 1 receiver Michael Nix, who holds two Division-I scholarship offers from Drake and Butler. ... St. Viator will have two returning defensive starters this season, including John Kaiser and CCL/ESCC Purple all-conference linebacker Jayden Franzen. ... The Lions will have a tough final three-game stretch to the season, with games against St. Ignatius, Mount Carmel and St. Patrick, respectively.

St. Viator's Michael Nix celebrates his touchdown against Carmel on a pass play with his teammates last season. (Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.com/Daily Herald)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Camren Lang, Carmel, LB, jr.: The linebacker will be a major factor for Carmel’s defense this season.

The linebacker will be a major factor for Carmel’s defense this season. Kyle Thomas, Marian Catholic, QB, sr.: Thomas’ dual-threat approach will make the senior quarterback tough for opposing defenses to stop.

Thomas’ dual-threat approach will make the senior quarterback tough for opposing defenses to stop. Charlie Dolsen, St. Viator, QB, jr.: Dolsen was impressive when he was thrown into action last season and should be better this year.

Dolsen was impressive when he was thrown into action last season and should be better this year. Trever Wozny, St. Patrick, WR/RB/TE, sr.: Wozny will be a major weapon for the Shamrock offense, fitting in different positions.

Wozny will be a major weapon for the Shamrock offense, fitting in different positions. Michael Nix, St. Viator, WR, sr.: The wide receiver should be electric and one of the best wide outs in the division.

SCHEDULES

Carmel Marian Catholic St. Patrick St. Viator Week 1 vs. Antioch; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Thornwood; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. St. Ignatius; 7:30 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. De La Salle; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 Week 2 vs. Lake Forest; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Leo; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Niles Notre Dame; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Clark; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 Week 3 vs. Leo; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 10 @ Bloom; noon, Sept. 10 @ Marian Central Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9 @ DePaul; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 9 Week 4 @ St. Viator; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 @ St. Patrick; 1 p.m., Sept. 17 vs. Marian Catholic; 1 p.m., Sept. 17 vs. Carmel; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 Week 5 vs. Nazareth; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Benet; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 24 vs. St. Rita; 7:30 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Niles Notre Dame; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 Week 6 vs. St. Patrick; TBA, Sept. 30 vs. St. Viator; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 30 @ Carmel; TBA, Sept. 30 @ Marian Catholic; 6:30 p.m., Sept. 30 Week 7 vs. Marmion; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. De La Salle; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. Fenwick; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. St. Ignatius; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 7 Week 8 @ Marist; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Brother Rice; 7 p.m.; Oct. 14 @ Loyola; 1:30 p.m., Oct. 15 @ Mt. Carmel; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 14 Week 9 @ Marian Catholic; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Carmel; 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. St. Viator; 1 p.m., Oct. 22 @ St. Patrick; 1 p.m., Oct. 22

FIVE CAN’T-MISS MATCHUPS

Week 2 – St. Patrick at Niles Notre Dame: The rivalry games gets a new twist with Mertens entering as head coach.

Week 5 – Nazareth at Carmel: A nice CCL/ESCC crossover test Corsairs against one of the conference’s best teams.

Week 8 – St. Viator at Mount Carmel: The Lions will be in the middle of a critical final three-game stretch against potential playoff teams.

Week 9 – St. Carmel at Marian: Both teams should have a lot riding in this regular-season finale.

Week 9 – St. Viator at St. Patrick: The division could come down to this season finale.

STEVE SOUCIE’S PREDICTED FINISH