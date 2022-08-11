2022 season preview: Scouting the Three Rivers Conference

MISSISSIPPI DIVISION

Bureau Valley

2021 record: 3-6 (1-5).

Coach: Mat Pistole (4th year).

Worth noting: Numbers are up in the Storm camp and the enthusiasm is in place for a solid season this fall coming off a 3-6 campaign. There should be more than 45 kids in the program, which is a significant increase from any time in coach Mat Pistole’s previous three years at the helm. “The kids have really bought in and we create a fun environment that has helped us recruit the hallways. This is going to allow us to more effectively practice and the freshmen and varsity can practice separately doubling the reps and increasing quality of reps for both levels,” Pistole said. “In the past, the lack of numbers hurt our young kids’ development while also not allowing for the quality of reps for our varsity. We couldn’t be more excited about this development.” … The Storm will flip its experience strength from the backfield last year to the line this year with seniors Ayize Martin and Cameron Lillie and juniors Jon Dybek and Connor Scott, all two-year returning starting linemen. Martin and Dybek, who Pistole said have all-conference potential, will anchor the defensive line. ... Though undersized, Scott, heads up the linebacker corps again, the returning leading tackler (62) and “best defensive player” last year. Pistole said Scott gets the most out of his abilities. … Senior Isaac Attig, who split time at running back last year, is the only returner in the backfield. This year he is vying for quarterback duties with sophomore Bryce Helms, who has never played the position before. ... BV has picked up Villa Grove as a Week 1 replacement for Riverdale, which canceled its varsity season.

Hall

2021 record: 1-8 (0-6).

Coach: Randy Tieman (9th year).

Worth noting: Tieman returns to his alma mater for his second stint as head coach and he is looking to turn the Red Devils around once again. Tieman went 45-39 with six playoff appearances in eight seasons from 2012-19 after inheriting a program that went 8-19 over the previous three seasons. This time, he takes over a team that was 2-12 over the two 2021 seasons. The Red Devils do have good numbers in the program with around 60 players with Putnam County joining Hall for a co-op. Hall has a standout to build around in senior Mac Resetich. He played quarterback for Tieman as a freshman but was a running back the last two seasons. Tieman said Resetich will be a running back this season but could also see time under center. Resetich ran for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 22 passes for 407 yards and three scores. Senior Hunter Meagher will be Hall’s quarterback. “I’d say our skill positions are pretty good,” Tieman said. “We’re struggling with linemen. We just don’t have them. We’re looking for some kids to step up. We have to bring up some underclassmen to play.”

Kewanee

2021 record: 9-2 (5-1).

Coach: Brad Swanson (4th year).

Worth noting: Kewanee is getting a field makeover with a turf field being installed at Kewanee High School Stadium. The Boilermakers will also have a bit of a new look with the lost of mainstays in Niko Powe (RB), now playing at Knox College, and Will Bruno (QB). There are seven starters back in the fold – juniors Corbyn Powers (OL), Blake Johnston (DL) and Brady Clark (CB/K) and seniors Nate Lockett (FB), Jaxson Hicks, (DL), Jaiden Little (LB) and Garret Pettit (LB). Clark looks to take over at quarterback. “We have a nice mix of seniors and juniors who are meshing together and getting better every day. We have eight Seniors who have emerged as leaders this summer,” Swanson said. The Boilers coach said he’s very excited about the changes to Kewanee Stadium. “The new turf, play clocks, and track are really going to make Kewanee Stadium an awesome atmosphere on Friday Nights,” Swanson said.

Mendota

2021 record: 5-5 (2-4).

Coach: Keegan Hill (5th year).

Worth noting: Last fall, the Trojans went 5-5 and qualified for the playoffs — and had their first season with more than one win — since 2014. “We got a taste of it,” Hill said. “It shows the kids we can do it, that Mendota can be a football school and we can be proud of that. We can keep building it up with the quality of our culture, how we treat each other and our work ethic. Last year, we did all those things, which was great. Now, let’s do it again.” While Mendota graduated a lot of skill position players on offense, the Trojans return four starters on the offensive line in Jose Rocha, Landon Kreiser, Jordan Coney and Neal Linden. Anthony Childs (467 rushing yards, six touchdowns) is back at running back, while J.P. Belmonte also got some carries last fall. Isaac Smith, Ryne Strouss and Garrett Zinke return at receiver, and Hill said Smith “might get touches in other ways.” Junior Justin Randolph will take over at quarterback, replacing three-year starter Ted Landgraf. The Trojans lost a lot on defense to graduation but have several players with experience, including Childs, Belmonte, Linden and Charles Heiting at linebacker and Strouss in the secondary.

Princeton

2021 record: 10-2 (5-1).

Coach: Ryan Pearson (6th year).

Worth noting: The Tigers have made three playoff appearances in four full seasons under coach Ryan Pearson, including its second quarterfinal berth in 2021, and are reloading to make another deep run this year. “I guess, that’s (reloading) our mantra. Our program is in a place right now that we expect to be successful. The amount of work our kids put in and the expectations of our program, they firmly believe they can be one of the top contenders in 3A. They expect to do well. The goal for us is just not to be satisfied going to the playoffs. We want to do some damage once we get there,” Pearson said. ... The Tigers return much talent on both sides of the ball, including all-state quarterback Teegan Davis, who accounted for more than 2,900 yards and 35 touchdowns by rushing and passing, and running back Augie Christiansen (954 yards, 14 TDs). There are eight starters back on the defensive side, but must replace standout linebacker Drew Harp, now at North Central College. ... Team speed will be a team strength for Princeton, Pearson noting it is unlike any he has before in more than two decades as coach. ... Princeton will open the season at Rockridge on Friday, Aug. 26, making its home debut in Week 2 against Orion.

St. Bede

2021 record: 8-3 (4-2).

Coach: Jim Eustice (8th year).

Worth noting: The Bruins return a solid nucleus from a team that went 7-2 in the regular season and advanced to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs last season, including NewsTribune and BCR All-Area quarterback John Brady, who threw for 1,699 yards and 14 touchdowns and ran for 700 yards and seven scores last fall. Calym Setser, Callan Hueneburg, Ryan Brady and Seth Ferrari will get touches at running back, while Connor Brown, Evan Entrican, Landon Jackson and Ben Wallace will play receiver and help the Bruins try to replace Tyreke Fortney, who is now at Illinois State after racking up more than 1,000 offensive yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Ben Burke, Ryan Migliorini and Joe Bima return up front. “We have some experience coming back, including our quarterback, John Brady, and three offensive linemen, and we have some height in the receiving corps, which is something that honestly I haven’t had in my 32 years of coaching,” Eustice said. Ryan Brady will lead the defense after leading the team in tackles with 99 and earning NewsTribune and BCR All-Area at defensive back. Setser, Hueneburg, Burke and Migliorini also have experience on defense.

Sterling Newman

2021 record: 7-4 (4-2).

Coach: Mike LeMay (1st year).

Worth noting: LeMay takes over for Brandon Kreczmer, who guided the Comets to a 23-6 record over the last three season, including their sixth state championship in his first season in 2019. He served as an assistant under the legendary Mike Papoccia for several years before taking over as head coach. … LeMay is a 2006 Newman grad who played for Papoccia and was a sophomore on the 2004 state title team. He spent the last decade as an assistant coach at Sterling High School, and served as the Golden Warriors’ defensive coordinator by the time he left. … LeMay says he’s looking to diversify the Comets’ traditional “Blue Machine” ground-and-pound style by incorporating more of a passing game, but expects to play the same hard-nosed, aggressive defense. … Newman must replace leading rusher Marcus Williams and second-leading rusher and leading tackler Ethan Van Landuit, among others in a strong senior class, but brings back its third leading rusher in Nolan Britt (54 rushes, 384 yards, 3 TDs), as well as its fifth- and sixth-leading runners in Gabe Padilla (49 rushes, 276 yards, 2 TDs) and Hunter Luyando (40 rushes, 227 yards, 3 TDs); Luyando will also anchor the Comets’ linebacking corps. … Newman must also replace its starting quarterback and four of its top five receivers. … The Comets qualified for the playoffs for the 20th straight season last year, the 27th playoff trip in the last 28 years. Newman hasn’t had a losing record since finishing 4-5 in 1991 – the year after its first state championship.

ROCK DIVISION

Erie-Prophetstown

2021 record: 8-3 (6-0).

Coach: Jesse Abbott (5th year).

Worth noting: The Panthers finished last season strong, winning eight straight games after an 0-2 start before bowing out in the second round of the 2A playoffs. It was their first trip to the postseason since making three in a row from 2012-14. … There are big shoes to fill from a year ahgo, starting with do-everything QB Kolby Franks. The Sauk Valley Media Player of the Year, Franks led the SVM area in rushing (190 carries, 1,566 yards 24 TDs) and was fourth with 975 passing yards and nine TDs, completing 59 of his 86 passes, with eight interceptions. … E-P also must replace second-leading rusher and leading receiver Connor Sibley, as well as fourth-leading rusher and second-leading receiver Mason Misfeldt. … Senior Jase Grunder looks to help fill those roles, after he ran for 422 yards and nine TDs on 55 rushes last year, while catching 13 passes for 150 yards; he was also the second-leading tackler with 109 stops (59 solo). … Senior Clay Hockaday will anchor an inexperienced line on both sides of the ball, while Jack Minssen will likely start at quarterback.

Monmouth-Roseville

2021 record: 6-4 (5-1).

Coach: Jeremy Adolphson (12th year).

Worth noting: The Titans return 18 returning letter-winners from last year’s playoff team. They have five seniors who received all-conference recognition, including four three-year starters. There are seven returning starters on offense and five on defense. ... Senior quarterback Silas Braun completed 17 of 175 passes last year, good for 1,451 yards and 15 TDs. He also rushed 507 yards and 13 TDs on 86 carries. Senior running backs CJ Johnson (484 yards/3 TDs rushing/153 yards/2 TDs receiving) and Jerome Jackson (235 yards/4 TDs) combined for 719 yards/7 TDs rushing. Johnson had 87 tackles from his linebacker position. The Titans finshed second behind Erie-Prophetstown in the TRAC Rock, reaching the 3A playoffs only to fall to Elmhurst Immaculate Conception 55-8 in the first round. Adolphson looks for similar success this year. “We believe that we will be in the hunt for another playoff berth and conference championship,” he said.

Morrison

2021 record: 2-7 (2-4).

Coach: Steve Snider (2nd year).

Worth noting: Snider is optimistic about his second season at the Mustangs’ helm, having had an entire offseason to work with the players and fully install his system. The former Orangeville coach was hired in late May 2021 after the COVID spring season, leaving him little time before last fall to work with the team. … Morrison must replace 15 seniors from last year’s roster of 40 players, including running backs Alex Anderson and Thomas Dauphin, and wideouts Trey Strating and Andre McQueen. … Junior Carson Strating looks to be the workhorse again this fall, after leading the Mustangs in rushes (204), yards (846) and touchdowns (5) last season, while Logan Baker will return at fullback. … Danny Mouw also returns at QB, having thrown for 548 yards, 4 TDs and five interceptions while completing 38 of his 71 passes last fall. … WR Chase Newman joins Carson Strating as a returning second-team all-conference player from a year ago. … The Mustangs are looking to make the playoffs for just the second time since 2012 – the year after they won their second Class 2A state title in three seasons. They went undefeated in 2019 before losing in the 1A quarterfinals.

Orion

2021 record: 4-5 (3-3).

Coach: Chip Filler (14th year).

Worth noting: After falling short of the playoffs last season, the Chargers, who made the postseason six consecutive seasons from 2014-19 and nine times total since Filler took over in 2009, look to get back on track with an experienced roster that returns eight starters on both sides of the ball. “We’re rich in tradition here so making the playoffs is the first goal then making a run and possibly a trip to Champaign (for the state championship),” Filler said. “That’s ultimately where want to go. We feel like have enough experience and if we can shore up some key spots, we’ll have a chance. Our schedule is very difficult, so we feel like if we are able to get in, we’ll be battle tested.” Defensively, Orion brings back its entire line in ends Duncan Adamson and Luke Dunlap, who was all-conference last year, and tackles Kale Stropes and Quincy Perry. Honorable mention all-conference pick Lane Johnson returns at linebacker, while the secondary features four-year starter Cole Kratzberg at safety and Keagan Blessman and Kameron Weaver at corner. Offensively, Kratzberg is back at running back after rushing for more than 1,100 yards last season. He’s closing in on the program’s career rushing record. Also back are Johnson at fullback, Stropes, Perry, Nolan Loete and all-conference pick Dunlap on the line and Blayden Murdock and Anthony Clark at receiver. The Chargers do have some key spots to fill at quarterback, left tackle, two outside linebackers and a safety. Senior Drake Gunn, junior Caiden Mielke and freshman Kale Filler — Chip Filler’s son — are in the mix at QB. Phillip Dochterman and Cooper Holke are battling at left tackle, while sophomore Maddux Anderson (RB/LB), junior Kaden Edmunds (RB/LB) and senior Connor Green (WR/DB), who missed the last two seasons, are expected to make an impact

Riverdale

2021 record: 1-8 (1-5).

Worth noting: The Rams have canceled their varsity season due to lack of numbers.

Rockridge

2021 record: 5-5 (4-2).

Coach: Sam Graves (7th year).

Worth noting: The Rockets have a lot of questions to answer heading into the new season with just four returning starters on both sides of the ball and replacing a three-year starter at quarterback and four of five offensive lineman. Senior Jacob Bayne faces the task of taking over for Breyden Deem at quarterback. Graves said Bayne has “worked hard for this spot.” ... The one area Rockridge has no questions about is at running back where senior Peyton Locke returns. Locke (DB) and Connor Deem (WR/CB) return as two-way starters. ... Landon Bull is the lone returning offensive lineman with Reese Fince back on the D line, Kameron Bohnsack at receiver and Alex Zarlatanes at linebacker. ... “The question for us will be O Line play, physicality/tackling on defense, and how a new QB comes into our system, and of course staying healthy with small-school football numbers,” said Graves, who returns as head coach after stepping away after a six-year stint from 2013-19. “We’ve been lucky with great QB play here for a while and I think that was a question mark coming into this season, replacing a 3-year starter. We had to replace four of five offensive lineman and so how they pick up the offense and their physicality will have a lot to do with our success or lack thereof this season.”

Sherrard

2021 record: 0-9 (0-6).

Coach: Brad Johnston (3rd year).

Worth noting: With only four seniors lost to graduation, the Tigers return plenty of experience as they look to turnaround the program after a winless season last year. Senior Walker Anderson will lead the way after earning honorable mention all-conference honors last fall as an offensive tackle and linebacker. Also back are seniors Ryley Zippe (OL/DL) and Brody Bernier (WR/DB) along with juniors Holland Anderson (QB/DB), Noah Fender (WR/DB), Riley Colbrese (RB/LB), Hunter Timerman (WR/DB), Bailey Nelson (WR/DL) and Zach Shields (OL/DL). Senior Izaac Novitske (RB/DB), juniors Kyler Schmidt, Andy Johnson, Parker Adams and Kyler Gross, who are all receivers/defensive backs, juniors Colton Dean, Jacob Werner and Collin Richardason, who are linemen, and sophomores Garrett Woodward (RB/DB), Aidan Geyssens (OL/DL) and Grady Steele (OL/DL) are newcomers expected to make an impact. “We return a lot of experience. However, we’re still a very young team,” Johnston said. “We have increased our roster size, which was desperately needed. We’ve had a really good offseason of growth and development. We hope we’re able to use that toward being a much more competitive team in 2022.”

St Bede quarterback John Brady escapes the grasp of Chicago Hope’s Jamari West on a keeper last season. (Tom Sistak)

FIVE PLAYERS TO WATCH

• John Brady, St. Bede (Sr., QB/DB): The senior threw for 1,699 yards and 14 touchdowns while adding 700 yards rushing and seven more scores last season.

• Augie Christansen, Princeton (Sr., RB/LB): Christiansen is tough to bring down. He rushed for 974 yards and 14 scores a season ago.

• Teegan Davis, Princeton (Sr., QB/DB): An excellent dual threat who piled up nearly 3,000 total yards and three dozen touchdowns last season.

• Peyton Locke, Rockridge (Sr., RB/DB): Look for Locke to carry the ball early and often for the Rockets.

• Carson Strating, Morrison (Jr., RB): Strating, who had 846 yards and five TDs last year, will see another heavy workload.

SCHEDULES

Mississippi Division Bureau Valley Hall Kewanee Mendota Princeton St. Bede Sterling Newman Week 1 @ Villa Grove; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 at Orion; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 Week 2 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 OPEN vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 vs. Rockridge; 6 p.m., Sept. 3 Week 3 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 at St. Bede; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 at Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 Week 4 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 @ Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 @ Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 vs. St. Bede; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 Week 5 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 at Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 OPEN @ Bureau

Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 Week 6 @ St. Bede; 1 p.m., Oct. 1 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 @ Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 vs. Bureau Valley; 1 p.m., Oct. 1 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 Week 7 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Mendota; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. St. Bede; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 at Princeton; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 Week 8 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 at St. Bede; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Rockridge, 7 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 Week 9 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. St. Bede; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 @ Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 @ Mendota, 7 p.m., Oct. 21 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Oct. 21

Rock Division Erie-Prophetstown Monmouth-Roseville Morrison Orion Rockridge Sherrard Week 1 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 vs. Hall; 7 p.m.; Aug. 26 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Aug. 25 vs. St. Bede; 7 p.m., Aug. 26 Week 2 @ St. Bede; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 @ Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 @ Kewanee; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 @ Princeton; 7 p.m., Sept. 1 @ Sterling Newman; 6 p.m., Sept. 3 @ Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Sept. 2 Week 3 vs. Sherrard; 1 p.m., Sept. 10 vs. Morrison; 5 p.m., Sept. 10 @ Monmouth-Roseville; 5 p.m., Sept. 10 vs. Sterling Newman; 7 p.m., Sept. 9 OPEN @ Erie-Prophetstown; 1 p.m., Sept. 10 Week 4 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 vs. Hall; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 OPEN vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 16 Week 5 vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 23 Week 6 vs. Harvard; 1 p.m., Oct. 1 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 vs. Morrison; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 vs. Mendota; 7 p.m., Sept. 30 Week 7 vs. Bureau Valley; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 OPEN vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 @ Sherrard; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 vs. Rockridge; 7 p.m., Oct. 7 Week 8 vs. Monmouth-Roseville; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 vs. LeRoy; 1 p.m., Oct. 15 vs. Sherrard; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 vs. Kewanee; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 @ Orion; 7 p.m., Oct. 14 Week 9 @ Morrison; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Princeton; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Erie-Prophetstown; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 @ Rockridge; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Orion; 7 p.m., Oct. 21 vs. Ottawa Marquette; 7 p.m., Oct. 21

FIVE CAN’T MISS MATCHUPS

Sept. 7 - Hall at Princeton

Sept. 30 - Princeton at Newman

Sept. 30 - Monmouth-Roseville at Orion

Oct. 14 - Princeton at Bureau Valley

Oct. 14 - Hall at St. Bede

