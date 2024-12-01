Mount Carmel wins IHSA record 16th state championship with 7A win over Batavia

Mount Carmel's Jack Elliott is tripped up by Batavia's Tony Minnec during their Class 7A state championship on Saturday in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State in Normal. (Mark Busch)

NORMAL – The IHSA announced Saturday that a committee voted Mount Carmel as the state’s No. 1 program in its 50-year history. The Caravan proved why they’re No. 1 with a historic Saturday night.

Mount Carmel defeated Batavia 55-34 to win the Class 7A state championship, the Caravan’s IHSA-record 16th state title. The program also won a third straight championship for the third time in program history.

The Caravan won in historic fashion. Mount Carmel’s 55 points broke the 7A title-game record of 37 that it set in 2019 and broke its own record of six touchdowns scored that it set the same year with seven Saturday.

Senior quarterback and Vanderbilt commit Jack Elliott led Mount Carmel (11-3) to history with a historic night of his own. He broke the 7A state championship record for touchdowns scored in a game with seven, set by Mount Carmel’s Justin Lynch in 2019, and the record for passing touchdowns in a 7A title game with six, shared by three players.

Elliott got the offense going on the first drive and capitalized when he hit senior Zander Gorman for a 29-yard touchdown. He scored on a 24-yard touchdown run on the Caravan’s next drive and then found senior Cooper Lehman for a 22-yard score and sophomore Quentin Burrell for 7- and 33-yard touchdowns in the second quarter.

Elliott etched his name into the record books when he completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Stephen Winkler in the third quarter. He finished with 292 passing yards and 115 rushing yards while Lehman caught five passes for 114 yards and Burrell added 46 receiving yards off three catches.

While Elliott and the offense were rolling, the Caravan’s special teams provided a major boost. Sophomore Tavares Harrington recovered a Batavia fumble on a kickoff that Mount Carmel eventually scored an Elliott run in the first quarter. Senior Le’Javier Payne returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter.

Saturday was a historic night for Batavia even in a loss. Bulldogs sophomore quarterback Michael Vander Luitgaren broke the 7A title game passing record with 392 yards, which was previously 302 held by Wheaton North’s Mark Forcucci.

After an early 14-0 deficit, Batavia (12-2) got on the board when junior Greyson Kelly scored on a 4-yard run with 5:25 left in the first quarter. Vander Luitgaren found junior Brett Berggren for a 26-yard touchdown with 1:21 left in the first quarter and then senior Nathan Whitwell rushed for a 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

Vander Luitgaren added a 45- and 49-yard touchdown passes to Berggren in the fourth quarter.

Berggren finished with 191 receiving yards while senior Isaiah Brown caught nine passes for 78 yards.

Saturday’s matchup was the fourth straight year the Caravan and Bulldogs met in the playoffs. Mount Carmel beat Batavia in the semifinals last season, the 2022 7A state championship game and the second round of the 2021 7A playoffs.