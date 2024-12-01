‘Dynamic’ duo of Iowa commits Drew MacPherson, Ryan Fitzgerald leads Loyola to IHSA state championship

Loyola Academy's Drew MacPherson gets by York’s Evan Gaughan on his way to scoring a touchdown during their Class 8A state championship game Saturday in Hancock Stadium at Illinois State University in Normal. (Mark Busch)

NORMAL – When Loyola senior running back Drew MacPherson and quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald celebrated with the Class 8A state championship trophy with their teammates on the field of Hancock Stadium on Saturday, the duo wasn’t just celebrating the Ramblers’ third straight state championship.

The duo completed comebacks after difficult journeys back to get to that moment.

MacPherson had been part of last season’s state championship win, but still felt like he had more to give after suffering an injury earlier in his high school career. Fitzgerald struggled with a hamstring injury for much of the season and gutted his way back to be ready for one final playoff push.

But Loyola’s offensive duo put together one last performance Saturday in order to help the Ramblers win another title.

“I’m very proud of this team, especially just because I’m a senior,” Fitzgerald said. “But just to see all these guys work their tails off every single day. It’s just a different level of proud I am for every single guy.”

The duo had made up one of the top backfields in the state for much of the past two season when they played together. Both MacPherson and Fitzgerald made key plays Saturday in order to win a third straight title.

Fitzgerald threw for 160 yards and three touchdowns and added 47 rushing yards. MacPherson rushed for 150 yards on 19 carries and had two touchdowns. He also caught five passes for 41 yards, including a touchdown.

Given the amount of time the two play together, each said they built a strong relationship with the other. But both felt their shared bond of trying to overcome obstacles to get back to their peak performance helped them grow closer as teammates and friends.

“He makes plays, he makes everything and he’s just a special player,” Fitzgerald said. “He’s gifted with something special from God and he uses it really well so it’s really nice. I mean just going through our injuries, we’ve connected and bonded and just built that trust.”

Loyola coach Beau Desherow has sung the praises of both Fitzgerald and MacPherson for much of the season for their ability to improve their play on the field and those around them. But on Saturday, Desherow praised what the duo brings to the team beyond the field.

“They’re both very dynamic players,” Desherow said. “They’re both great leaders. Most importantly, they’re great teammates and great young men, and to be more proud of those guys”

The duo didn’t play their play their last game together Saturday. Both MacPherson and Fitzgerald are set to join Iowa next season. MacPherson is expected to flip sides of the field and play safety while Fitzgerald will remain at quarterback.

Although the two won’t be in the same backfield anymore, they’re looking forward to relying on each in their next step.

And of course more celebrations like Saturday night.

“I think we’re still gonna hold a strong bond, maybe not in the backfield like we have, but it’s one of my best friends,” MacPherson said. “I’m excited to spend the next four years with him.