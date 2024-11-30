York football vs. Loyola Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

York faces Loyola in the state title game of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

York vs. Loyola kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

York-Loyola preview

York has activated another gear since moving into the postseason, rolling to big wins in the first three rounds before squeezing past Naperville Central. While York was solid in the regular season its surge in the postseason wasn’t totally expected. A trip to the state finals will complete a fascinating program revolution for York’s senior class. When that group of Dukes entered the building the school hadn’t been to the postseason since 2011. When this group concludes their high school football careers it will be playing in a state title clash. York enters the game as a significant underdog, but based on the way they’ve played in the postseason it seems wrong to totally dismiss a victory as possible.

FND pick: Loyola 28, York 14

Live updates