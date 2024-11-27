IHSA Class 8A state preview: Loyola vs. York

York’s Bruno Massel, right, celebrates his first quarter touchdown against Naperville Central with teammates including Joe Reiff during the Class 8A football state semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Naperville. York will be making its first ever appearance in a state title game as it faces Loyola. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald/Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald)

The two combatants in the Class 8A State Championship are approaching the game with entirely different historical track records.

Loyola is aiming for its third consecutive state championship and will be playing in its seventh state championship game in the last nine playoff contested seasons.

York is playing in its first ever state championship game against an obstacle it hasn’t been able to get past as Loyola has ended York’s season the last two years, both in the semifinal round.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 8A title game, which will get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday in Normal.

Loyola (11-2)

Head coach: Beau Desherow (25-2, two seasons)

Last title-game appearance: 2024, defeated Lincoln-Way East 25-16 in Class 8A title game

Path to state

• defeated Belleville East, 48-6

• defeated Marist, 24-20

• defeated Maine South, 35-14

• defeated Lincoln-Way East, 27-24

Offensive stalwart

Ryan Fitzgerald, QB: Fitzgerald is an extremely savvy performer who seems to innately know where the ball should go and almost more importantly when to tuck the ball away and try to pick up gains with his feet. Mistakes are few and far between with Fitzgerald running the show.

Defense stalwart

Charlie Daly, LB: It’s hard to pick just one Loyola defender. Daly does lead the unit in tackles for a unit that has become so proficient at stopping the opponent’s running game that most teams don’t even bother to try it at this point.

The wildcard

Drew MacPherson, RB: MacPherson is an absolute monster out of the backfield and is a huge threat as a pass catcher as well. One of his under appreciated skills is that he’s a willing blocker as well.

Stat book

• Loyola typically makes great halftime adjustments particularly on defense and have allowed just 17 points all season to opponents in the third quarter.

• The Ramblers tend to give up a fair amount of yardage to opponents, surrendering nearly 300 yards per game to the opposition. But what they do well is not allowing those yardage gains to turn into substantial points.

• Loyola likes to spread the football around utilizing four different receivers with regularity as each have at least 26 receptions on the season.

The skinny

Questions abounded early in the season if Loyola would be able to reach the high standards the program has set for itself over the last decade. A humbling loss to East St. Louis in the first week of the season launched that conversation and then another hiccup at the hands of St. Francis midseason escalated that discussion. But Loyola seemed to find its identity late in the regular season, finished strong and is now regularly doing what it does best – imposing its will on the opponent and doing pretty much exactly whatever they have to in stacking victories.

York (11-2)

Head coach: Don Gelsomino (11-2, first season)

Last State Title Game Appearance: First title game appearance

Path to state

• defeated Edwardsville, 37-7

• defeated Oswego, 35-17

• defeated Warren, 34-15

• defeated Naperville Central, 20-15

Offensive stalwart

Bruno Massel, QB: Massel is more dangerous as a runner than a passer as his electric speed allows him to escape serious trouble more often than not. He is judicious when throwing the football and rarely makes risky decisions in that area.

Defensive stalwart

Joe Reiff, DL: Reiff will give a very talented Loyola offensive line a big test to deal with as the Notre Dame commit demands plenty of attention to keep him from causing havoc.

The wildcard

Henry Duda, RB: Duda, along with Massel, make up a combo of 1,000-yard rushers for the Dukes and Duda welcomes a heavy workload if the situation warrants it.

Stat book

• York’s rush defense is holding foes to less than 100 yards rushing per game.

• The Dukes have amassed well over 3,000 rushing yards of the season.

• York LB Evan Gaughan is tough to keep out of opposing team’s backfields as he’s racked up 21.5 tackles for loss on the season.

The skinny

York has activated another gear since moving into the postseason, rolling to big wins in the first three rounds before squeezing past Naperville Central. While York was solid in the regular season its surge in the postseason wasn’t totally expected. A trip to the state finals will complete a fascinating program revolution for York’s senior class. When that group of Dukes entered the building the school hadn’t been to the postseason since 2011. When this group concludes their high school football careers it will be playing in a state title clash. York enters the game as a significant underdog, but based on the way they’ve played in the postseason it seems wrong to totally dismiss a victory as possible.

FND pick

Loyola 28, York 14