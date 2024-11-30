Nazareth tops Joliet Catholic once again to win third straight IHSA Class 5A state championship

Nazareth’s Logan Malochuk looks to pass against Joliet Catholic in the Class 5A state championship on Saturday in Normal. (Gary Middendorf)

NORMAL – Nazareth has made plenty of history since head coach Tim Racki took over the program in 2005. But the Roadrunners etched their names in the history books once again Saturday.

Nazareth defeated Joliet Catholic 29-27 in a rematch of last season’s Class 5A state championship to win its third straight championship. Saturday was the Roadrunners’ sixth state title and the first time they won three in a row.

With the win, Nazareth became the first 5A team to win three straight titles since Montini won four straight from 2009-2012. Saturday was the second time Racki has won three straight championships in his career. He won four straight with Driscoll from 2001 to 2004.

Joliet Catholic had a chance to tie the game late. After forcing a three-and-out and taking over on Nazareth’s 47, senior Vince Bremner scored on a 1-yard touchdown to make it a 29-27 Roadrunners lead with 20 seconds left in the game. Joliet Catholic senior quarterback Lucas Simulick’s 2-point conversion attempt wasn’t caught.

The Roadrunners (12-2) won another title thanks to another vintage performance from senior quarterback Logan Malachuk. He and the offense clicked right from the start on their first drive when he found junior Trenton Walker wide open for a 74-yard touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 10:32 left in the first quarter.

The duo connected again for a 16-yard touchdown to give the Roadrunners a 14-7 lead with 5:59 left in the first quarter. Malachuk found senior James Penley for a 34-yard scoring pass with 8:51 left in the second quarter to make it 21-7 and then completed a 6-yard touchdown to Stanford commit Gabe Kaminski to make it 29-14 with 3:20 left in the third quarter.

Malachuk threw for 336 yards, completing 18-of-31 passes. Walker caught four passes for 122 yards while junior Jake Cestone finished with 60 receiving yards off four catches.

The Roadrunners defense derailed Joliet Catholic’s offense by forcing three turnovers. Junior Ben Lukes and sophomore Dylan Wellner each intercepted a pass while senior Garrett Reese forced a fumble. Nazareth also stopped a goal line run off fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Joliet Catholic (10-4) kept up with Nazareth’s offensive pace in the first half. Simulick completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to senior Keegan Farnaus to tie the game 7-7 with 7:58 left in the first quarter. Senior Nate Magrini ran in for a 2-yard touchdown to make it a 21-14 lead with 4:40 left in the second quarter.

Simulick made it a one-score when he completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Farnaus with 3:34 left in the game.

Simulick threw for 106 yards while senior Larry Stringham rushed for 148 yards on 23 carries and Magrini had 125 yards on 21 carries.