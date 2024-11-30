Nazareth football vs. Joliet Catholic Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Nazareth faces Joliet Catholic in the state title game of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Nazareth vs. Joliet Catholic kickoff: 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

Nazareth-Joliet Catholic preview

Joliet Catholic survived a gauntlet of a schedule that featured five playoff teams including two state finalists then cranked things up significantly in its postseason run through Class 5A. The Hilltoppers have been particularly stout on defense since the calendar turned to the playoffs as opponents aren’t only not scoring points against them they are barely gaining any yards either. The Hilltoppers also seemed to have merged that intensity on defense with a powerful running game that has the benefit of using multiple running backs behind a massive and experienced offensive line.

FND pick

Nazareth 36, Joliet Catholic 28

Live updates: