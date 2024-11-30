Batavia football vs. Mt. Carmel Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Batavia faces Mt. Carmel in the state title game of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Batavia vs. Mt. Carmel kickoff: 4 p.m. Saturday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

Batavia-Mt. Carmel preview

Could the Caravan reload after losing a tremendous senior class to graduation with a group of largely untested underclassmen? After some early season scuffles the answer to that seemed to be probably not. And after a midseason loss to Brother Rice and a regular season capping lopsided loss to Loyola the jury was still very much out. But the Caravan have cut loose in the postseason coupling a powerful offensive attack with a defense that has given up some points but has done what it needs to keep the Caravan moving along in the bracket. Those two things combined have the Caravan playing about as well as anyone moving into title game weekend.

FND pick: Mount Carmel 35, Batavia 13

Live updates