IHSA Class 7A state preview: Batavia vs. Mount Carmel

Football: Lincoln-Way Central vs Batavia NOV 23 Batavia's Michael Vander Luitgaren (8) in action during the Class 7A semifinal playoff game against Lincoln-Way Central on Saturday, Nov 23, 2024 at New Lenox. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News) (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

It’s not a postseason in Class 7A until Batavia and Mount Carmel run into one another.

It has now happened the last four postseasons, all Mount Carmel victories, and Batavia hopes they are able to turn things around in the series after the last two matchups haven’t been exceptionally competitive.

Mount Carmel will be attempting to complete a three-peat in Class 7A as well as building on its all-time state championship lead as it’s currently tied with Joliet Catholic at 16 crowns each.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 7A title game, which will get underway at 4 p.m. Saturday in Normal.

Batavia (12-1)

Head coach: Dennis Piron (141-25, 14 seasons)

Last title-game appearance: 2022, lost 44-20 to Mount Carmel in Class 7A title game

Path to state

• defeated Collinsville, 54-13

• defeated Lincoln-Way West, 25-21

• defeated Downers Grove North, 17-7

• defeated Lincoln-Way Central, 25-21

Offensive stalwart

Nathan Whitwell, RB: Whitwell is a bit of a bulldozer for the Bulldogs. Early in the season he shouldered a heavy portion of the offensive load as the rest of the offense grew around him. He still has amassed almost 300 carries on the season and tends to punish opposing defenses late in games.

Defensive stalwart

Chase Osborne, DB: Osborne has no problem mixing it up with anyone who gets in his way and has twice as many tackles as any of his Batavia teammates. He also has 16 tackles for loss.

The wildcard

Michael Vander Luitgaren, QB: Wildcard definitely seems like the right label for Vander Luitgaren after he emerged as a viable weapon after moving up from the JV team in Week 7. Vander Luitgaren rotates with Bodi Anderson at the QB position and fueled rallies in both the second round and semifinal games that lifted Batavia to the title game.

Stat book

• Batavia is one of the few teams one will find that has 2,000 plus rushing yards and 2,000 plus passing yards on the season.

• Batavia’s rush defense is holding opponents to an average of 63 rushing yards per game.

• The Bulldogs have three players that have scored 10 touchdowns or more.

The skinny

Batavia has displayed some astonishing postseason mojo doing exactly what it needed to in continuing to advance through the postseason. The Bulldogs scored in the final minute to edge Lincoln-Way West in the second round, ground down Downers Grove North in the quarterfinals in a narrow win then scored in the final 30 seconds to best Lincoln-Way Central in the semifinals. That postseason magic certainly is fun, but it is probably going to take a lot more than mojo for Batavia to complete the task that it has in mind. The Bulldogs almost certainly won’t have the luxury of mounting a last minute rally and will need to play a near perfect game in all phases to figure out a way to knock off their nemesis Mount Carmel who is playing at an exceptionally high level right now.

Mount Carmel (10-3)

Head coach: Jordan Lynch (74-12, seventh season)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2023, defeated Downers Grove North 35-10 in Class 7A title game

Path to state

• defeated Machesney Park Harlem, 56-14

• defeated St. Charles North, 48-15

• defeated Normal Community, 49-42

• defeated St. Rita, 43-24

Offensive stalwart

Jack Elliott, QB: The Vanderbilt recruit is absolutely the power behind the Caravan’s high octane offensive attack. Elliott runs like his life depends on his getting an extra yard in any given situation and he’s fearless when it comes to trying to thread the needle to one of his many capable receivers.

Defensive stalwart

Michael Mucha, LB: Mucha seems to have an innate ability to know and flow to where an opposing offense is likely to send the football. As such, he seems to stack up tackles at an alarming rate and those instincts have allowed him to collect 14 tackles for loss and eight quarterback sacks.

The wildcard

Quentin Burell, WR: Burell is a sophomore but plays with a skill level that belies that classification. Burell seems to be open all the time and does a great job of creating space.

Stat book

• Mount Carmel has 13 underclassmen as starters heading into the title game including two sophomores and two freshman.

• Despite missing time to injury, Elliott has still managed nearly 3,000 passing yards with 30 passing touchdowns to go along with 655 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns.

• Although it played an elite schedule, the Caravan were forced to punt just 14 times over the course of 13 games.

The skinny

Could the Caravan reload after losing a tremendous senior class to graduation with a group of largely untested underclassmen? After some early season scuffles the answer to that seemed to be probably not. And after a midseason loss to Brother Rice and a regular season capping lopsided loss to Loyola the jury was still very much out. But the Caravan have cut loose in the postseason coupling a powerful offensive attack with a defense that has given up some points but has done what it needs to keep the Caravan moving along in the bracket. Those two things combined have the Caravan playing about as well as anyone moving into title game weekend.

FND pick

Mount Carmel 35, Batavia 13