Montini football vs. Monticello Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Montini's Santino Florio completes sharing high fives with a row of fans after scoring a touchdown during a Class 3A semifinal game at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Montini faces Monticello in the state title game of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Montini vs. Monticello kickoff: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University

Montini-Monticello preview

The stars have aligned for Monticello in this postseason. In the quarterfinals, Monticello stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to dispatch Benton. Then in the semifinals a penalty washed away a potential game-winning touchdown by Tolono Unity that sent Monticello to the finals. That victory also avenged a two-touchdown loss to Tolono Unity in Week 9. For Monticello to complete the improbable run to a championship they’ll need a huge offensive effort against a defense that isn’t really prone to allowing that to happen.

FND pick

Montini 28, Monticello 10

Live updates