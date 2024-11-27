IHSA Class 3A state preview: Montini vs. Monticello

Montini's Cristian Harkins (13) and Nico Castaldo celebrate Harkins touchdown against Wilmington during a Class 3A semifinal game on November 23, 2024 at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard. Montini is aiming for its seventh state title, and first in Class 3A, as it challenges Monticello on Friday. (Jon Cunningham for Shaw Local News Network)

Montini has one of the strongest resumes in IHSA football history.

The Broncos own six titles, all of them in either Class 5A or Class 6A, but a somewhat recent downturn in the program’s fortunes led to them being dropped down to Class 3A.

Its rigorous regular season schedule has made it difficult for Montini to get into the playoffs as a Class 3A qualifier, but they broke through recently and now have climbed back in the championship game spotlight.

Monticello has the tough task of trying to keep Montini from title No. 7, but the Sages have also put together a strong history of success and considering the narrow victories it has completed in the last two rounds it looks like fate might be on their side.

Here’s a closer look at the two teams squaring off in the Class 3A title game, which will get underway at 4 p.m. Friday in Normal.

Montini (11-2)

Head coach: Mike Bukovsky (55-30 in eight seasons)

Last title-game appearance: 2018, lost 35-27 to Joliet Catholic in Class 5A title game

Path to state

• defeats Chicago North Lawndale, 49-0

• defeats Byron, 14-13

• defeats Princeton, 24-7

• defeats Wilmington, 42-12

Offensive stalwart

Jeremiah Peterson, RB: Peterson is something of a battering ram for the Broncos. He hasn’t experienced a heavy workload to date, but has proven to be a punishing asset for Montini to utilize when they need it, particularly in the red zone.

Defense stalwart

Jaxon Lane, LB: Lane is one of several leaders for a Montini defense that has been suffocating at times. It’s ability to stifle opposing offenses is even more impressive considering the caliber of opponent during the regular season.

The wildcard

Israel Abrams, QB: Just a sophomore, Abrams has grown into the role over the course of the season and the offense seems to go as he does. Capable of making a big play at almost any time, Abrams’ ability to both run and throw gives opposing defenses a lot to think about.

Stat book

• Montini has allowed three touchdowns in just one game this season (a 21-6 loss to Marist in Week 3) and has allowed just 32 points in four playoff games.

• The Broncos offense has shown remarkable balance. Montini has just over 2,000 yards passing and just under 2,000 yards rushing.

• Montini’s defense has picked off 21 passes this season.

The skinny

Montini’s success this season has largely come courtesy of a very experienced and very talented defense. Montini has allowed just 126 points to the opposition this season which is an average of about nine points a game. When you couple those numbers with the quality of schedule that Montini endures it speaks to the skill of the defensive unit. The offense has been productive enough but more often than not they aren’t asked to shoulder the load as the defense has been so good that the offense doesn’t have to post robust numbers.

Monticello (11-2)

Head coach: Cullen Welter (130-45, 16th season at Monticello)

Last State Title Game Appearance: 2018, defeated Byron 24-20 in Class 3A title game

Path to state

• defeats DuQuoin, 49-20

• defeats Williamsville, 42-14

• defeats Benton, 27-26

• defeats Tolono Unity, 23-20

Offensive stalwart

Ike Young, QB/DB: Young is a dynamic offensive player that between rushing and passing yardage is well past the 4,000 yard mark in total offense. Young has also played a hand in 49 total touchdowns for the Sages and just for the heck of it has also made 50 tackles on the other side of the ball.

Defense stalwart

Nolan Buehnerkemper, FB/DB: Buehnerkemper is the leading tackler for a Monticello team that relies heavily on sending a lot of hats to the football. Six different Monticello defenders have at least 42 tackles on the season and every one of those players has also contributed a number of tackles for loss.

The wildcard

Carter Foran, WR/DB: If Young puts the ball in the air it is likely heading in Foran’s direction. The 5-foot-8, 140-pound speedster just finds ways to get open and make plays.

Stat book

• Monticello’s pass yardage number nearly doubles its rushing attack, but the passing game is so prolific that the rushing total is still well above average.

• Monticello leans on fast starts to set the tone, having outscored opponents 261-109 this season.

• Monticello’s secondary has held opponents to around 100 yards passing and has netted 13 interceptions.

The skinny

The stars have aligned for Monticello in this postseason. In the quarterfinals, Monticello stopped a two-point conversion in overtime to dispatch Benton. Then in the semifinals a penalty washed away a potential game-winning touchdown by Tolono Unity that sent Monticello to the finals. That victory also avenged a two-touchdown loss to Tolono Unity in Week 9. For Monticello to complete the improbable run to a championship they’ll need a huge offensive effort against a defense that isn’t really prone to allowing that to happen.

FND pick

Montini 28, Monticello 10