Friday Night Drive Week 14 Power Rankings: New team at the top of the heap

Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald with the quarterback keeper against Lincoln-Way East in the Class 8A semifinal on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024 in Frankfort. Fitzgerald and Loyola toppled the former No. 1 team in the FND Power Rankings to move up to No. 2 in the latest rankings. (Gary Middendorf)

There’s a new team at the top of the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings.

Previous No. 1 Lincoln-Way East was bounced from the playoffs in the semifinals by Loyola.

The Ramblers did not assume that place on the top of the rankings moving up to No. 2 because of the spectacular win.

Top billing was given to East St. Louis for two reasons. First, the Flyers have been dominant in the postseason thus far and secondly they handed Loyola a loss back in Week 1.

Three other Top 10 teams lost in Week 13. Former No. 4 Cary-Grove fell to Geneva; last week’s No. 8 St. Rita was stung by Mount Carmel and the No. 9 team last week Naperville Central fell to York.

Just one new team entered the Top 25 as DePaul Prep, who earned its place in the Class 4A championship with a win over Coal City, entered at No. 20.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: