IHSA playoffs: Semifinal scores, championship matchups across the Herald-News area

Joliet Catholic’s Larry Stringham is greeted by teammate after a touchdown run against Morris in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

Here are semifinal results and championship matchups for IHSA playoff teams across the Herald-News area.

Full stories and more from all of last weekend’s quarterfinals can be found at FridayNightDrive.com.

Class 3A

Montini 42, Wilmington 12: At Lombard, the Wildcats’ bid for a 3A title after winning the 2A crown last season was dashed by Montini, which advanced to its first title game since 2018. The Broncos will play Monticello on Friday at 4 p.m.

Class 4A

DePaul College Prep 21, Coal City 14: At Coal City, despite 183 yards and two touchdowns from Landin Benson, the Coalers could not stage a comeback after the Rams scored in the fourth quarter to claim the win. DePaul will play Mt. Zion on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Class 5A

Joliet Catholic 42, Morris 7: At Joliet Memorial Stadium, the Hilltoppers dominated from the start and earned a rematch of last year’s loss in the state title game. JCA will take on Nazareth Academy at 10 a.m. Saturday for the title at Illinois State University’s Hancock Stadium.

Class 7A

Batavia 25, Lincoln-Way Central 21: At New Lenox, the Knights took a late lead, but fell as Batavia scored the winning TD in the final minutes. Batavia will take on Mt. Carmel for the championship Saturday at 4 p.m.

Class 8A

Loyola Academy 27, Lincoln-Way East 24: At Frankfort, the rematch of the last two seasons’ title game ended with the same result as Loyola came away with the win. The Ramblers play York for the title Saturday night at 7.