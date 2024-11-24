Joliet Catholic dominates Morris 42-7 to set up 5A title rematch with Nazareth

Joliet Catholic’s Larry Stringham breaks away for a touchdown run against Morris in the Class 5A semifinal Saturday in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET – Most football coaches want their teams to play complementary football, meaning the defense supports what the offense is doing and vice versa.

Those wanting to fully understand the concept should get a copy of the game film from Joliet Catholic Academy’s 42-7 win over Morris on Saturday in the Class 5A semifinals at Busey Bank Field at Joliet Memorial Stadium.

The Hilltoppers defense took away anything Morris wanted to do in the running game and made Morris one-dimensional, an advantage that was compounded when Morris quarterback Brady Varner left in the first quarter with a leg injury.

Meanwhile, the JCA offense did whatever it wanted in the running game, using its massive offensive line of Malik Salah (6-3, 240), Cam Juricich (6-5, 330), Jake Jackovich (6-3, 275), Connor Ahoyt (6-3, 270), Michael Lunch (6-5, 300) and tight end Ryan Yurisich (6-3, 250) to pave the way for bruising backs Larry Stringham, Nate Magrini and Vince Bremner. The Hilltoppers (10-3) got 185 yards and three touchdowns from Stringham on just 12 carries, while Magrini ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts, and Bremner had 57 yards and a score on five carries.

All told, JCA finished with more than 350 yards on the ground and advanced to the Class 5A title game for the second straight year, where it will try to avenge last season’s 38-20 loss to Nazareth Academy. Nazareth topped Wheaton St. Francis 40-14 in Saturday’s other 5A semifinal.

“Our offensive line has been great all year, but they have really stepped up in the playoffs,” Stringham said. “I have to thank them for everything. Every yard I gain, every touchdown I score is because of them.

“Most of us have been playing together for four years, and we all work well together. It’s great for us as an offense to know that the defense is usually going to get the ball back to us pretty quickly. Then when we score, it makes it easier for the defense to play with a lead.

“Mostly, it feels great to get back to state. We have some unfinished business from last year.”

Joliet Catholic’s Vince Bremner breaks through the line against Morris in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

It didn’t take long for JCA to establish the tone.

The Hilltoppers forced a three-and-out from Morris (8-5) on the game’s first possession and took over at midfield. Three plays later, Stringham broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run and the first of Vinny DiNovo’s six extra-point kicks gave JCA a 7-0 lead.

On Morris’ second play of its next possession, JCA’s Mikey Brow intercepted a pass and returned it to the Morris 1-yard line. Magrini scored on the first play for a 14-0 lead with 9:11 still to play in the first quarter.

“We knew we would have a good matchup with their running game,” JCA linebacker Daniel Rouse said. “We always want to take away what the other team wants to do, and against a run-heavy team, we feel like we can do that really well.

“We really wanted to win this one and get back to state.”

After the JCA defense forced another punt, Morris’ defense stiffened and got a turnover on downs when Logan Sparrow and Hayden Hutchcraft combined for a sack on fourth down. Unfortunately for Morris, Rouse recovered a fumble on the second play of the drive, setting the Hilltoppers up at the Morris 34.

JCA used runs of 14 and 11 yards from Stringham to get to the Morris 1, and Brenmer scored from a yard out for a 21-0 lead with 2:57 to play in the first quarter.

The scoring continued early in the second. Stringham scored on a 14-yard run for a 28-0 Hilltoppers lead with 11:37 until halftime. Neither team scored again before intermission, although Morris drove to the JCA 36 before Anthony Brown intercepted a pass at the 10 to end the threat.

Morris’ Brady Varner passes out of pressure against Joliet Catholic in the Class 5A semifinal on Saturday. (Gary Middendorf)

JCA received the second-half kickoff and drove 85 yards on four plays. After quarterback Lucas Simulick connected for a 32-yard gain to Brenmer on third-and-8, Stringham broke through the line for a 54-yard touchdown and a 35-0 lead. Keegan Farnaus’ 10-yard TD on JCA’s next drive capped the Hilltoppers scoring and invoked the running clock with 2:38 to play in the third.

“Our defensive line did a great job of getting after their quarterback,” JCA coach Jake Jaworski said. “We got the early interception, and we had a couple of chances to get more. The defense flies around. We are holding teams to under 14 points a game in the playoffs. In this day and age, that’s outstanding.

“Our offensive line is a big, physical group. We had four starters returning, but they have really jelled as the season has gone on. Add to that our three physical backs, and we can be hard to stop.”

Morris avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when Caeden Curran scored from a yard out.

“It hurts,” Morris coach Alan Thorson said. “There’s no way around that. But this game will not define our team or our season. I am beyond proud of our kids and coaches. JCA is a great team and program, but for our team to get as far as it did says a lot about our players.

“We didn’t have the smoothest season. There were a lot of ups and downs, but our kids never quit. They kept fighting, made it to the semifinals and did the school and the community and program proud.”