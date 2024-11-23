St. Rita football vs. Mt. Carmel Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

St. Rita faces Mt. Carmel in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Michal Dwojak will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

St. Rita vs. Mt. Carmel kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: St. Rita

St. Rita-Mt. Carmel preview

This is a regular season rematch from Week 2 where Mount Carmel emerged with a 28-0 victory over St. Rita. That would look imposing for St. Rita to try to complete a turnaround and that’s true it won’t be easy. But there’s signs that the Mustangs might be more equipped to give it a better go this time. St. Rita’s offense has been more potent in the postseason including a 49-point outburst in a quarterfinal win over a previously undefeated Quincy squad in the quarterfinals. Mount Carmel also isn’t having any trouble posting points having put over 50 on the board in two of its three playoff contests. And if this game evolves into a shootout it still looks like Mount Carmel is in the catbird seat.

Pick: Mount Carmel

