2024 IHSA playoffs: Steve Soucie’s Class 7A semifinal-round analysis

It did not pay to be a high seed in the Class 7A postseason.

Batavia, the No. 4 seed, was the only single digit seed to advance into the semifinals in the 1-to-32 field.

Mount Carmel, who entered the postseason as the No. 19 seed, was certainly expected to very difficult to remove from the field as the two-time defending champions, but the No. 24 seeded Lincoln-Way Central Knights are embracing the underdog role that still has them in the mix for the crown.

First round predictions: 12-4

Second-round predictions: 6-2

Quarterfinal-round predictions: 2-2

Semifinal-round matchups

Lincoln-Way Central vs. Batavia: Lincoln-Way Central has played nothing like a No. 24 seed in the postseason, easily dispatching Maine West and Hoffman Estates before handing Bradley-Bourbonnais a loss for the second time this season. All three of those games showed off a Lincoln-Way Central offense that has flourished recently behind a bone rattling running game. Batavia has once again found its footing when faced with the pressure of the postseason. The Bulldogs has been significantly more dynamic in the postseason whether it be through the air with its rotation of quarterbacks or on the ground with bruising back Nathan Whitwell.

Pick: Batavia

St. Rita vs. Mount Carmel: This is a regular season rematch from Week 2 where Mount Carmel emerged with a 28-0 victory over St. Rita. That would look imposing for St. Rita to try to complete a turnaround and that’s true it won’t be easy. But there’s signs that the Mustangs might be more equipped to give it a better go this time. St. Rita’s offense has been more potent in the postseason including a 49-point outburst in a quarterfinal win over a previously undefeated Quincy squad in the quarterfinals. Mount Carmel also isn’t having any trouble posting points having put over 50 on the board in two of its three playoff contests. And if this game evolves into a shootout it still looks like Mount Carmel is in the catbird seat.

Pick: Mount Carmel