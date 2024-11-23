Richards football vs. East St. Louis Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Richards faces East St. Louis in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Richards vs. East St. Louis kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: East St. Louis High School

Richards-East St. Louis preview

East St. Louis has made quick work of its three postseason opponents, finally relenting on its shutout streak in allowing 14 points to Glenwood in the quarterfinals. The Flyers have banked on their defense for great reason, but can put up points with the best of them if need be. Richards is a bit of a surprise in reaching this stage after upsetting Kankakee in the quarters, but they probably don’t relish this matchup based on history. Richards has played East St. Louis in the postseason in three of the last four seasons and was outscored 185-0 in those three games.

Pick: East St. Louis

Live updates