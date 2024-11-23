Cary-Grove football vs. Geneva Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Cary-Grove faces Geneva in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Cary-Grove vs. Geneva kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Geneva High School

Cary-Grove-Geneva preview

About the Trojans: Reigning Class 6A champion Cary-Grove has looked just as, if not more, dominant in the playoffs as it did during the Trojans’ state title run in 2023, with a 42-7 victory over Belvidere North in the quarterfinals being further proof. While the loss of FB/DE Logan Abrams, who had 86 rushing yards and two scores against the Vikings last season, is big, the Trojans haven’t missed a step. QB Peyton Seaburg, as well as RBs Holden Boone and Michael Massat have provided extra power to the triple-option offense that has averaged 43.5 points a game this season and scored 154 points in the playoffs so far. Their defense has been just as good, holding opposing teams to an average of 11.3 points a game, with the lone outlier being a 43-point outing from Huntley in Week 7. Since then, the Trojans have held each of their past five opponents to single-digit points. The Trojans are making their eighth appearance in the state semifinals since 2004. A win would give them their fourth appearance in the state title game since 2018, as well as extend their win streak to 20 games.

About the Vikings: In a game that was predicted to be a highly contested matchup, Geneva had a dominant showing to make it a one-sided contest, taking down Lake Forest 49-14 to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2008. The Vikings had arguably their best effort of the season on defense and special teams in that game, forcing five turnovers [most since 2019)] while also recovering back-to-back onside kicks for three straight offensive possessions to start the game. While C-G ended Geneva’s season last year 41-7 in the quarterfinals, the Vikings have a different team this time around. They have had success avenging past losses, including a Week 6 victory over Batavia, which was their first against their rivals in 13 seasons. Leading the new brigade is senior QB Tony Chahino, who has had a hand in 49 touchdowns this season, including five (three passing, two rushing) in the win over Lake Forest. The Vikings also will have a healthy Talyn Taylor this time around. The Georgia commit is heading into the game having amassed more than 1,300 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns on the season. The Vikings have not scored fewer than 20 points in a game this season and have scored 40 in eight of 12 games, including each of their playoff games.

