Batavia football vs. Lincoln-Way Central Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Batavia faces Lincoln-Way Central in the semifinals of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Batavia vs. Lincoln-Way Central kickoff: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Lincoln-Way Central High School

Batavia-Lincoln-Way Central preview

Lincoln-Way Central has played nothing like a No. 24 seed in the postseason, easily dispatching Maine West and Hoffman Estates before handing Bradley-Bourbonnais a loss for the second time this season. All three of those games showed off a Lincoln-Way Central offense that has flourished recently behind a bone rattling running game. Batavia has once again found its footing when faced with the pressure of the postseason. The Bulldogs has been significantly more dynamic in the postseason whether it be through the air with its rotation of quarterbacks or on the ground with bruising back Nathan Whitwell.

Pick: Batavia

Live updates