Nazareth football vs. Rochelle Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Nazareth faces Rochelle in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Russ Hodges will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Nazareth vs. Rochelle kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rochelle Township High School

Nazareth-Rochelle preview

About the Roadrunners: The two-time defending Class 5A champions have rolled through the first two rounds. Nazareth followed up its 54-0 win over Payton by roaring out to a 42-0 lead on Woodstock North en route to a 42-20 win. Senior QB Logan Malachuk, as usual, led the way with 298 yards passing and four TDs, and ran for a fifth score. Jake Cestone caught three of the TD passes. Indiana recruit Garrett Reese added an interception defensively. Nazareth’s high-flying offense is averaging 40 points per game in its 10 games on the field. The Roadrunners now get an interesting challenge against a Rochelle team that likewise can pile up the points, but does so in a distinctly different manner.

About the Hubs: Rochelle, runner-up to Sycamore in the Interstate 8 Conference, has had little trouble dispatching with two CCL/ESCC teams, Marmion and Benet, in the first two rounds – wins by a combined score of 80-13. A visit from Nazareth, though, is clearly a step up in CCL/ESCC competition. Rochelle is in its second quarterfinal in three seasons; the Hubs lost to St. Francis in a 2022 Class 4A quarterfinal. The Hubs, contrary to Nazareth, do their work predominantly on the ground out of their wing-T offense. Tailback Grant Gensler rushed for 137 yards and four TDs against Benet, and wingback Dylan Manning also went over 100 yards. Fullback Roman Villalobos ran for 172 yards and three TDs against Marmion. Rochelle has been knocked out of the playoffs by CCL/ESCC teams the last three years – St. Francis the last two, and St. Patrick in 2021.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 4 St. Francis (9-2) at No. 1 Sycamore (11-0)

FND Pick: Nazareth

Live updates