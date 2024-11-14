Taking a look at the IHSA quarterfinal-round football matchups in the Suburban Life Area

Here are the quarterfinal-round matchups for each Suburban Life area team.

Class 8A

No. 7 Naperville Central (10-1) at No. 2 Lyons Township (11-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central beat Fremd 31-28 in the second round, a game in which the Redhawks jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and then held off a furious Vikings’ rally. The Redhawks are in their first quarterfinal since 2017. Naperville Central’s only loss came in Week 9 to No. 1-ranked Lincoln-Way East. All-State defensive lineman Jack Stanish is the anchor of a defense that has allowed single digits defensively in five of 11 games. Aiden Clark is the Redhawks’ bellcow offensively. Clark rushed for 165 yards on 35 carries with a TD in the win over Fremd. Clark has rushed for over 1,100 yards and 17 TDs on the season. Gavin Wade had a 55-yard interception return for a TD against Fremd. Senior QB Sebastian Hayes has returned to lead the Redhawks after missing both his sophomore and junior years with torn ACLs. He threw for 196 yards and two TDs against Fremd. DeShaun Williams, an Indiana State recruit and transfer from St. Francis, had nine catches for 92 yards and a TD.

About the Lions: Lyons, in its second quarterfinal in three years and third in school history, has not been challenged in two playoff wins, 38-0 over Joliet West and 63-20 over Downers Grove South. All-State receiver/defensive back Travis Stamm, an Illinois State recruit, continued his sensational senior season in the win last week. Stamm had eight catches for 159 yards and three TDs, and also intercepted three passes including his second pick-six of the season. Dom Pisciotti threw for a career-high 327 yards and five TDs in the win and Danny Carroll rushed for 159 yards and two TDs, including a 98-yarder. Lyons beat Naperville Central in a 2022 first-round game on its way to a quarterfinal. Lyons seeks its first semifinal appearance in program history with a win.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 27 Warren (7-4) at No. 14 York (9-2)

No. 27 Warren (7-4) at No. 14 York (9-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Devils: A program with playoff pedigree – Warren has now made three consecutive quarterfinals and was a 2019 Class 8A runner-up – the Blue Devils have continued that postseason success with close wins over Mid-Suburban League powers Palatine and Barrington, 35-25 over Barrington last week. The Blue Devils have put a 1-2 start to the season, fewest regular-season wins since 2016 and a Week 9 loss to Libertyville in the rearview mirror. Junior running back Aaron Stewart is the centerpiece of the Warren offense and one of the state’s most productive backs. The 5-foot-8, 175-pounder, a nationally-ranked wrestler, has rushed for 2,348 yards and 32 touchdowns on the season, and rushed for 359 yards and five TDs on 42 carries against Barrington. Three of Warren’s four losses came to teams playing this weekend in quarterfinals.

About the Dukes: York’s offense, specifically its running game, has seemingly found a second gear in the playoffs. It starts with senior QB Bruno Massel. The speedy Massel has rushed for a combined 349 yards and scored eight TDs as York has averaged 36 points in playoff wins over Edwardsville and Oswego. Henry Duda and Jimmy Conners also went over 100 yards rushing against Oswego as York churned out 394 total yards rushing. The Dukes have done their best work in the second half, 30 points against Edwardsville and 28 against Oswego. Conners, a two-way threat and between-the-tackles runner, rushed for two TDs and also had nine tackles and a forced fumble that set up a TD against Oswego. York seeks the program’s third consecutive semifinals appearance.

Advancement: Winner plays winner of No. 7 Naperville Central (10-1) at No. 2 Lyons (11-0)

Class 7A

No. 5 Downers Grove North (10-1) at No. 4 Batavia (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North weathered quite a challenge from Fenwick in the second round, needing a 28-yard field goal from Antonio Kollintzas on the game’s final play to come away with a 13-10 win. It was the fewest points this season scored by Downers Grove North, which was averaging 38 points per game coming in. Aiden Solecki had three sacks, Weston Waughop recovered a fumble and Caden Chiarelli had an interception for a Trojans’ defense that has allowed only 101 points. Downers Grove North is in back-to-back quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 and 2013. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for 186 yards in the win over Fenwick with Oliver Thulin catching five passes. All-State linebacker Jake Gregorio, who also plays running back, and defensive lineman Joe Edwards are leaders of the Downers Grove North defense.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia pulled off an impressive victory over Lincoln-Way West, scoring 25 consecutive points to take the 25-21 victory and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth time in 14 seasons. The story of the game was the performance of sophomore QB Michael Vander Luitgaren, who came into the game and threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Brett Berggren. Head coach Dennis Piron said that he’s committed to having both Vander Luitgaren and junior Bodi Anderson share time as the main pass slinger. But no matter who’s back there, they’ve had no trouble finding senior WR Isaiah Brown, who recorded back-to-back 100+ receiving-yard performances for the first time in his career. Also adding a compliment to the offense was senior RB Nathan Whitwell, who exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark for the seventh time this season in the win.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 24 Lincoln-Way Central (8-3) at No. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-2)

Class 5A

No. 4 St. Francis (9-2) at No. 1 Sycamore (11-0)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About St. Francis: They have an explosive scoring capability, as witnessed by Zach Washington’s 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Prairie Ridge last week, negating some early momentum for the Wolves in the Spartans’ 30-21 win. Washington, a Class 5A All-Stater, also had a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD and 92-yard TD on a reverse in a first-round win over Sterling. Tanner Glock had a 63-yard run, a 10-yard touchdown reception and an interception on defense last week. Dario Milivojevic had a 68-yard touchdown catch from Brady Palmer in the game as well. Palmer threw for 245 yards and three TDs in the win. The Spartans are in the quarterfinals for the third straight year and the fourth time in coach Bob McMillen’s eight years. They lost to eventual state champion Nazareth last year in the semifinals, 38-31. Their losses this year were 31-13 to St. Rita and 27-25 to Providence. They do give up points – they’ve surrendered 21 or more in eight games this year.

About Sycamore: They haven’t been tested so far in a playoff game, rolling Westinghouse last week 69-12 after opening the postseason with a 50-8 win over Noble/Bulls. In fact, since a 25-19 Week 4 win against Rochelle, they’ve only played one game decided by less than 28 points – and that was a 28-13 win against La Salle-Peru in which they scored the first 28 points. They’ve scored at least 40 in their last four games, and that includes a 42-0 win against a Morris team still alive in the postseason. Senior quarterback Burke Gautcher leads the offense, completing 65.9% of his passes for 1,661 yards, 17 touchdowns and just one interception. He’s got a lot of speedy options to throw to, including Carter York (31-546-3), Aidan Wyzard (21-626-9) and Josiah Mitchell (23-281-3). On the ground, Dylan Hodges put up over 100 yards in just a half against Westinghouse, putting him at 698 yards this year to go with seven scores. Kevin Lee has rushed for 452 yards and 14 touchdowns, and Gautcher has 229 yards and eight touchdowns. Only DeKalb and Rochelle have scored 19 or more points against Sycamore in a game this year, and the Spartans shut out Ottawa and Morris. The defense can force a lot of turnovers, with York picking off five passes this year, Caden O’Donnell four and Cooper Bode two. They’ve also forced seven fumbles and averaged two forced turnovers a game.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 3 Nazareth (9-2) at No. 2 Rochelle (10-1)

-- Eddie Carifio

No. 3 Nazareth (9-2) at No. 2 Rochelle (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Roadrunners: The two-time defending Class 5A champions have rolled through the first two rounds. Nazareth followed up its 54-0 win over Payton by roaring out to a 42-0 lead on Woodstock North en route to a 42-20 win. Senior QB Logan Malachuk, as usual, led the way with 298 yards passing and four TDs, and ran for a fifth score. Jake Cestone caught three of the TD passes. Indiana recruit Garrett Reese added an interception defensively. Nazareth’s high-flying offense is averaging 40 points per game in its 10 games on the field. The Roadrunners now get an interesting challenge against a Rochelle team that likewise can pile up the points, but does so in a distinctly different manner.

About the Hubs: Rochelle, runner-up to Sycamore in the Interstate 8 Conference, has had little trouble dispatching with two CCL/ESCC teams, Marmion and Benet, in the first two rounds – wins by a combined score of 80-13. A visit from Nazareth, though, is clearly a step up in CCL/ESCC competition. Rochelle is in its second quarterfinal in three seasons; the Hubs lost to St. Francis in a 2022 Class 4A quarterfinal. The Hubs, contrary to Nazareth, do their work predominantly on the ground out of their wing-T offense. Tailback Grant Gensler rushed for 137 yards and four TDs against Benet, and wingback Dylan Manning also went over 100 yards. Fullback Roman Villalobos ran for 172 yards and three TDs against Marmion. Rochelle has been knocked out of the playoffs by CCL/ESCC teams the last three years – St. Francis the last two, and St. Patrick in 2021.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 4 St. Francis (9-2) at No. 1 Sycamore (11-0)

Class 3A

No. 9 Montini (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (10-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About Broncos: Montini cleared a giant hurdle and gained a measure of revenge last week with its 14-13 win over defending 3A champion Byron that snapped the Tigers’ 24-game winning streak. In a dramatic conclusion, Montini senior linebacker Jaxon Lane – who had 14 tackles – stopped Byron’s Brayden Knoll just shy of the goal line on a two-point conversion in the final seconds. Now the Broncos must avoid a letdown in another playoff rematch at Princeton, who Montini beat in last year’s quarterfinal 27-9. Jeremiah Peterson, a bowling ball of a physical running back, rushed for 117 yards and two TDs against Byron and is up to 615 yards and 10 TDs on the season. Sophomore QB Izzy Abrams has completed 64% of his passes for 1,508 yards and 18 TDs. All-State receiver Santino Florio is his top receiver with 44 catches for 487 yards and five TDs. Defensively, Lane leads the way with 102 tackles, 54 of them solos.

About the Tigers: Quarterfinal weekends are becoming common occurrences for Princeton football, which makes its fifth straight appearance. However, the Tigers have lost their three quarterfinals, including last year’s defeat to Montini. Princeton has geared up for a rematch with the Broncos since that defeat. .Casey Etheridge rushed for 217 yards and 3 touchdowns with a receiving TD in last week’s 34-16 win over Chicago King on the South Side of Chicago. Northwesten recruit Noah LaPorte also scored on a TD reception from QB Will Lott. The Tigers’ defense also stepped up with timely plays, including sacks by linebackers Common Green and Arthur Burden and DL Cade Odell.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 2 Wilmington (11-0) at No. 3 Durand-Pecatonica (10-1)

