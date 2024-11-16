Downers Grove North football vs. Batavia Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Downers Grove North faces Batavia in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Downers Grove North vs. Batavia kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Batavia High School

Downers Grove North-Batavia preview

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North weathered quite a challenge from Fenwick in the second round, needing a 28-yard field goal from Antonio Kollintzas on the game’s final play to come away with a 13-10 win. It was the fewest points this season scored by Downers Grove North, which was averaging 38 points per game coming in. Aiden Solecki had three sacks, Weston Waughop recovered a fumble and Caden Chiarelli had an interception for a Trojans’ defense that has allowed only 101 points. Downers Grove North is in back-to-back quarterfinals for the first time since 2012 and 2013. Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu threw for 186 yards in the win over Fenwick with Oliver Thulin catching five passes. All-State linebacker Jake Gregorio, who also plays running back, and defensive lineman Joe Edwards are leaders of the Downers Grove North defense.

About the Bulldogs: Batavia pulled off an impressive victory over Lincoln-Way West, scoring 25 consecutive points to take the 25-21 victory and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth time in 14 seasons. The story of the game was the performance of sophomore QB Michael Vander Luitgaren, who came into the game and threw for 269 yards and three touchdowns, including a 48-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Brett Berggren. Head coach Dennis Piron said that he’s committed to having both Vander Luitgaren and junior Bodi Anderson share time as the main pass slinger. But no matter who’s back there, they’ve had no trouble finding senior WR Isaiah Brown, who recorded back-to-back 100+ receiving-yard performances for the first time in his career. Also adding a compliment to the offense was senior RB Nathan Whitwell, who exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark for the seventh time this season in the win.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 24 Lincoln-Way Central (8-3) at No. 17 Bradley-Bourbonnais (9-2)

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Live updates