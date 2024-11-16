Disciplined, efficient, victorious: More of the same for Cary-Grove in 42-7 6A win over Belvidere North

Cary-Grove’s Charlie Ciske, top, joins a pile of Trojans as they swarm a Belvidere North ballcarrier in IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal playoff football action Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

CARY – It was just another November Saturday at the office for Cary-Grove.

Big play by the offense giving way to stifling defense, stifling defense setting up a short field only to repeat on a loop. It’s the definition of complementary football.

And because of that, the Trojans will be back at the office again next Saturday.

Top-seeded Cary-Grove was its usual dominating and disciplined self in rolling to a 42-7 win over fourth-seeded Belvidere North in the Class 6A quarterfinals. Using a big early play and dominating defense in the second quarter with the advantage of the wind, the Trojans – winners of 19 in a row – earned a spot in the semifinals for the eighth time since 2004.

“It’s definitely huge in November when the wind is blowing, but that’s why it’s a team game,” said C-G coach Brad Seaburg. “The defense has to get a stop, the offense has to get a score, and then (kicker) Jadon Apgar has to put it in the end zone. Then you’re making the other team punt into the wind.”

That was the story against a Belvidere North (10-2) team looking to make more school history. But it quickly faded when Holden Boone hit the edge and sprinted 72 yards for a touchdown on the third play of the game.

“Honestly, it’s just kind of how we draw it up,” Boone said of the play, his first of two touchdowns and the first of his 11-carry, 174-yard day. “Everybody did their job. That’s what happens when it works out like that. Everybody executed on that play.

“Really, discipline is everything; it’s really what I think is the basis of our offense. As long as we’re disciplined, stuff like that will happen.”

Cary-Grove’s Preston Walsh runs the ball against Belvidere North in IHSA Class 6A quarterfinal playoff football action on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at Al Bohrer Field on the campus of Cary-Grove High School in Cary. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The scene then switched to a defense that gave up only one big play all game and just three first downs through the first 3½ quarters. The Trojans (12-0) forced a punt to set up the offense with solid field position. Just seven plays later, quarterback Peyton Seaburg completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Landon Barnett on third-and-7, and Cary-Grove was off and rolling.

Thanks to the wind and a defense that produced 10 plays of zero or negative yardage, Cary-Grove had seven consecutive drives start in Blue Thunder territory. That set up three rushing touchdowns for Peyton Seaburg, who finished with 73 yards on the ground.

“They run the same offense we do, so we have seen it a lot,” said defensive back Michael Dunkin, who had two of those tackles for loss. “We’ve played Prairie Ridge before, and they run the triple-option as well. That really helped us get ready for this.”

Jake Cody led the defense with two sacks and an additional tackle for loss.

Ben Bucher (111 yards rushing) scored the only touchdown for the Blue Thunder, that coming on an 80-yard run with 1:39 left in the second quarter to make it 28-7. But Cary-Grove would score once more prior to halftime to put the game away.

The Trojans will visit third-seeded Geneva, which defeated seventh-seeded Lake Forest 49-14.