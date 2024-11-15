Naperville Central football vs. Lyons Township Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Naperville Central faces Lyons Township in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Naperville Central vs. Lyons Township kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Lyons Township High School

Naperville Central-Lyons Township preview

About the Redhawks: Naperville Central beat Fremd 31-28 in the second round, a game in which the Redhawks jumped out to a 24-0 halftime lead and then held off a furious Vikings’ rally. The Redhawks are in their first quarterfinal since 2017. Naperville Central’s only loss came in Week 9 to No. 1-ranked Lincoln-Way East. All-State defensive lineman Jack Stanish is the anchor of a defense that has allowed single digits defensively in five of 11 games. Aiden Clark is the Redhawks’ bellcow offensively. Clark rushed for 165 yards on 35 carries with a TD in the win over Fremd. Clark has rushed for over 1,100 yards and 17 TDs on the season. Gavin Wade had a 55-yard interception return for a TD against Fremd. Senior QB Sebastian Hayes has returned to lead the Redhawks after missing both his sophomore and junior years with torn ACLs. He threw for 196 yards and two TDs against Fremd. DeShaun Williams, an Indiana State recruit and transfer from St. Francis, had nine catches for 92 yards and a TD.

About the Lions: Lyons, in its second quarterfinal in three years and third in school history, has not been challenged in two playoff wins, 38-0 over Joliet West and 63-20 over Downers Grove South. All-State receiver/defensive back Travis Stamm, an Illinois State recruit, continued his sensational senior season in the win last week. Stamm had eight catches for 159 yards and three TDs, and also intercepted three passes including his second pick-six of the season. Dom Pisciotti threw for a career-high 327 yards and five TDs in the win and Danny Carroll rushed for 159 yards and two TDs, including a 98-yarder. Lyons beat Naperville Central in a 2022 first-round game on its way to a quarterfinal. Lyons seeks its first semifinal appearance in program history with a win.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 27 Warren (7-4) at No. 14 York (9-2)

FND Pick: Naperville Central

Live coverage