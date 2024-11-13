5 Northwest Herald area football players named to IHSFCA All-State first team

Cary-Grove’s Peyton Seaburg passes the ball against Antioch in a Class 6A second-round playoff game Saturday at Cary-Grove High School. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Five Northwest Herald area players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association All-State first team, released Wednesday.

The organization names 18 players to each classification’s first team. Six more area players were named honorable mention.

Cary-Grove led the way with two All-State selections. Senior quarterback/punter Peyton Seaburg (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) and senior linebacker Charlie Ciske (5-11, 210) were named to the All-State team in Class 6A for the Trojans, who are McHenry County’s last team standing entering this weekend’s quarterfinals.

Burlington Central senior quarterback Jackson Alcorn (6-1, 210), who led the Rockets to their first playoff appearance since 2014, also earned honors in 6A.

Jacobs senior defensive back/tight end Luke Gormsen (5-11, 185) was named to the 7A All-State team.

Prairie Ridge senior linebacker Jace Kranig (6-2, 220) earned All-State honors in 5A.

Earning All-State honorable mention in Class 4A were were Marengo senior quarterback/defensive back David Lopez and Johnsburg sophomore wide receiver Ryan Franze.

Getting honorable mention in 5A were Prairie Ridge senior defensive lineman Gavin Tinch and Woodstock North junior running back/linebacker David Randecker.

In 6A, senior offensive-defensive lineman Ty Drayton earned All-State honorable mention, along with Burlington Central senior wide receiver/defensive back LJ Kerr.

Alden-Hebron senior running back/linebacker Wyatt Armbrust earned honorable in 8-Man Football.