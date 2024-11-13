All-State football: Dixon’s Shaner, Newman’s Kelly, 8-man players selected

Dixon’s Cullen Shaner has the ball to the ref after a TD against Rockford Lutheran Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at A.C. Bowers Field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams for all eight classes as well as in eight-man Wednesday, with multiple Sauk Valley-area standouts recognized. The full teams can be found at IHSFCA.com.

In Class 4A, Dixon senior quarterback Cullen Shaner was recognized. Shaner has thrown for 1,802 yards and 28 touchdowns to only three interceptions this season. He is 136-of-195 passing (69.7 completion rate) and has rushed for 500 yards on 79 carries, a 6.33-yard average, with seven touchdowns and only one fumble.

In Class 1A, Newman Central Catholic two-way senior standout Daniel Kelly was recognized. At running back, he has rushed for 375 yards on 58 carries (6.47 average) with three touchdowns, also catching 14 passes for 237 yards and a score. Defensively, he has accounted for 81 solo tackles (44 assisted), 15 tackles for loss and four interceptions. He also has two touchdowns and a fumble recovery.

In eight-man, Milledgeville senior OL/DL Dalton Adamec was selected, along with junior teammate Karter Livengood (DL/TE) and senior RB/LB Micah Toms-Smith.

Amboy had two selections in senior QB Eddie Jones and Quinn Leffelman (DL/RB).

Polo also had two selections in senior QB/DB Gus Mumford and junior OL/DL Wyatt Plachno.

IHSFCA All-State Honorable Mention

4A: Eli Davidson (LB/WR), Dixon

2A: Will Birchen (LB/OL/K), Eastland-Pearl City; Elijah Endress (RB/LB), Bureau Valley

1A: Jacob Huisenga (TE), Fulton; Cody McBride (DB/RB), Newman