Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley shuts out Newman 28-0 in Class 1A matchup

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley junior running back Jacob Chase finished with 31 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-0 victory over Newman Central Catholic in the second round of the IHSA Class 1A playoffs. (Bill Freskos)

GIBSON CITY – Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley turned in an old-school performance Saturday afternoon, relying on a strong running game and dominant defense to defeat Newman Central Catholic 28-0 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Falcons junior running back Jacob Chase set the tone immediately, taking the opening kickoff 50 yards into Sterling-Newman territory.

However, both offenses stalled as GCMS turned the ball over on downs after the return, and the Comets went three-and-out.

The Falcons were the only team to eventually find a rhythm, driving 63 yards on their next possession, capped by a 42-yard touchdown run from Chase to give them a 6-0 lead.

The rest of the first half featured strong defense and frequent punts, keeping the score at 6-0. A pivotal moment came late in the second quarter when the Comets made a risky decision to go for it on fourth-and-1 from their own 15. The snap appeared to be premature, and Newman junior quarterback Evan Bushman was tackled in the backfield, turning the ball over on downs.

The Falcons wasted no time capitalizing on the opportunity. On the very next play, Chase ran untouched into the end zone from 15 yards out, putting his team up 14-0 at halftime.

The second half saw more of the same from both sides. After the Comets went three-and-out on their first possession, GCMS marched 70 yards on the ensuing possession, with Chase adding his third touchdown of the night, a 16-yard run to give the Falcons a commanding lead that held until game finished.

GCMS relied heavily on its star running back, who missed multiple games due to injury this year.

“It just feels great to be back,” said Chase, who finished with 31 carries for 218 yards and three touchdowns. “I missed the past few weeks, and it killed me being on the sideline. I’m just happy to get back out here and help the team get a win.”

While the Falcons offense got on the board and protected the ball, Chase felt it was the defense that truly set the tone.

“The defense was spectacular today,” Chase said. “Coach [Augspurger] told us the game would be won in the trenches, and the defensive line did a spectacular job. The linebackers were great, and the coverage was solid. It was a complete team effort.”

GCMS (10-1) visits undefeated Lena-Winslow (11-0) next Saturday.

Newman (8-3) closes its 33rd consecutive campaign at .500 or better capped off by the Comets’ 23rd straight playoff appearance.

The Comets struggled to find a rhythm offensively all game, turning the ball over three times and gaining just 169 total yards from scrimmage, most of which came on a late drive when the game was already out of reach and the Falcons were in soft zone coverage.

Comets junior quarterback Evan Bushman finished 14-of-23 passing for 138 yards with two interceptions. Senior running back Briar Ivey led the team in rushing with 10 carries for 29 yards.

“Our defense played absolutely phenomenal today,” GCMS head coach Chad Augspurger said. “Our staff put together a great game plan, and the kids executed it perfectly. They did their jobs, shut down the run and the pass, and that’s what led to the shutout. I couldn’t be more proud of their effort.”

With the win, Gibson City-Melvin Sibley advances to the third round of the Class 1A playoffs. Looking ahead, Augspurger knows his team will likely face a tough opponent next week, but he’s confident in his team’s ability to keep the momentum rolling.

“We’re just going to stick to our plan, keep improving, and focus on what’s ahead,” Augspurger said. “We’ve faced tough challenges before, and we’ll be ready for whatever comes next.”