2024 Bureau County area playoff playoff update, Saturday, Nov. 9

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson and captains Ace Christiansen (3), Noah LaPorte (11) and Ian Morris (52) line up for the captains meeting before Saturday's game at Gately Stadium in Chicago. The Tigers won 34-16 to punch their ticket home for quarterfinals. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Second-round scores

Class 1A

No. 12 Galena 33, No. 14 Ottawa Marquette 6

No. 3 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley 28, No. 6 Newman 0

Class 2A

No. 1 Farmington 14, No. 8 Rockridge 10

No. 2 Bismarck-Henning 21, No. 7 Seneca 14

Class 3A

No. 9 Lombard Montini 14, No. 1 Bryon 13

No. 4 Princeton 34, No. 12 Chicago King 16

No. 3 Du-Pec 33, No. 11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 6

Class 4A

No. 8 Chicago DePaul 38, No. 16 Geneseo 13

No. 3 Dixon 51, No. 6 Chicago Agricultural Science 6

8-Man

No. 4 Amboy co-op 32, No. 5 Martinsville 20

Area third-round pairings

Class 2A

No. 1 Farmington (11-0) at No. 12 Dwight-GSW (8-3), TBA

No. 3 Dixon (10-1) at No. 7 Coal City (9-2), TBA

Class 3A

No. 9 Lombard Montini (9-2) at No. 4 Princeton (10-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. Wilmington (11-0) at No. 3 Du-Pec (10-1), TBA

Class 4A

8-Man semifinals

No. 4 Amboy co-op (10-1) at No. 1 Pawnee (11-0), TBA