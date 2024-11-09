Princeton football vs. King Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Princeton faces Chicago King in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Hieronymus will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Princeton vs. Chicago King kickoff: 3 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gately Stadium

Princeton-King preview

Noteworthy: This will be Princeton’s second playoff game against a Chicago Public League School and third meeting overall.

About the Jaguars: Basketball has been king traditionally for the Jaquars. Sonny Cox’s Jaguars made six Class AA state appearances from 1986-99, winning three state championships with one runner-up finish and two thirds. In football, King has made the playoffs 14 times, but has only won four of 17 games and has yet to win a second-round contest. ... King knocked off No. 5 Chicago Marshall 40-8 at crosstown Rockne Stadium in first-round action. After dropping its first two games of the season, King rebounded to win its next six before forfeiting to Chicago Bogan in Week 9, which allowed Bogan to qualify for the playoffs at 5-5. .. The Jaquars are a passing team with senior QB Jaden Thomas completing 53 of 99 passes for 978 yards and 14 TDs. He has three receivers with 11 receptions and 179 yards or more. Thomas (23-322, 3 TDs) is also the Jaguars’ second-leading rusher with 322 yards and 3 TDs on 23 carries. The Jaguars have tallied 1,022 yards total with 19 TDs. ... King won the CPL White South Conference Championship at 6-1. “We have a very tough, young and talented team who plays hard. We are graduating 13 seniors,” coach Abdullah Asad said. The King coach said he doesn’t know much about Princeton, but “that they have made deep state playoff runs in the past three seasons.” ... The Jaguars have outscored their opponents in their nine contested games, 336-83 (37.3-9.2). ... Playoff history: Appearances – 14. Consecutive – 1; Record – 4-13. Farthest advancement – second round, three times.

About the Tigers: The Tigers are 13-6 in the playoffs under coach Ryan Pearson, seeking their fifth straight quarterfinals appearance. They have won three of four road playoff games since he arrived in 2017, making their first appearance in 2018. ... In Princeton’s 40-8 win over Oregon in the first round, the Tigers defense limited Oregon to just 50 yards rushing until the Hawks broke off a 65-yard TD run late in the game. A late first half 60-yard TD reception from QB Will Lott to Noah LaPorte gave the Tigers an 18-0 halftime lead and a much-needed spark. Junior RB Casey Etheridge rushed for 150 yards and two TDs Friday and now leads the area with 1,424 yards and 22 TDs. ... The Tigers have outscored their final five opponents 256-56 (51.2-11.2) since taking a 31-3 stumble in Week 5 at Monmouth-Roseville. ... This is the second time Princeton has met a Chicago Public League School team in the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers defeated Chicago Raby 43-8 in 2015 at Bryant Field before suffering their first loss of the year to IC Catholic (37-12) in the quarterfinals. In its only other matchup with the CPL, Princeton beat Chicago Collins 55-0 in regular season play in 2004 in Chicago. ... Princeton is 7-2 in second-round play, 3-1 in road games. ... Playoff history: Appearances – 16. Consecutive – 7; Record – 21-14. Farthest advancement – 3A runner-up (1989).

Next: The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Byron (10-0) at No. 9 Montini (8-2) in the quarterfinals. Princeton would host Montini and travel to Byron.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Live updates