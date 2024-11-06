BCR/NewsTribune 2024 second-round playoffs preview

Princeton's Cade Odell chases down Oregon quarterback Benny Olalde during the Class 3A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Tigers (9-1) will meet Chicago King (7-3) in second-round play in Chicago at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. (Scott Anderson)

CLASS 3A

No. 4 Princeton (9-1) at No. 12 Chicago King (7-3)

When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Gately Stadium, 810 E. 103rd St., Chicago

Noteworthy: This will be Princeton’s second playoff game against a Chicago Public League School and third meeting overall.

About the Jaguars: Basketball has been king traditionally for the Jaquars. Sonny Cox’s Jaguars made six Class AA state appearances from 1986-99, winning three state championships with one runner-up finish and two thirds. In football, King has made the playoffs 14 times, but has only won four of 17 games and has yet to win a second-round contest. ... King knocked off No. 5 Chicago Marshall 40-8 at crosstown Rockne Stadium in first-round action. After dropping its first two games of the season, King rebounded to win its next six before forfeiting to Chicago Bogan in Week 9, which allowed Bogan to qualify for the playoffs at 5-5. .. The Jaquars are a passing team with senior QB Jaden Thomas completing 53 of 99 passes for 978 yards and 14 TDs. He has three receivers with 11 receptions and 179 yards or more. Thomas (23-322, 3 TDs) is also the Jaguars’ second-leading rusher with 322 yards and 3 TDs on 23 carries. The Jaguars have tallied 1,022 yards total with 19 TDs. ... King won the CPL White South Conference Championship at 6-1. “We have a very tough, young and talented team who plays hard. We are graduating 13 seniors,” coach Abdullah Asad said. The King coach said he doesn’t know much about Princeton, but “that they have made deep state playoff runs in the past three seasons.” ... The Jaguars have outscored their opponents in their nine contested games, 336-83 (37.3-9.2). ... Playoff history: Appearances – 14. Consecutive – 1; Record – 4-13. Farthest advancement – second round, three times.

About the Tigers: The Tigers are 13-6 in the playoffs under coach Ryan Pearson, seeking their fifth straight quarterfinals appearance. They have won three of four road playoff games since he arrived in 2017, making their first appearance in 2018. ... IN Princeton’s 40-8 win over Oregon in the first round, the Tigers defense limited Oregon to just 50 yards rushing until the Hawks broke off a 65-yard TD run late in the game. A late first half 60-yard TD reception from QB Will Lott to Noah LaPorte gave the Tigers an 18-0 halftime lead and a much-needed spark. Junior RB Casey Etheridge rushed for 150 yards and two TDs Friday and now leads the area with 1,424 yards and 22 TDs. ... This is the second time Princeton has met a Chicago Public League School team in the second round of the playoffs. The Tigers defeated Chicago Raby 43-8 in 2015 at Bryant Field before suffering their first loss of the year to IC Catholic (37-12) in the quarterfinals. In its only other matchup with the CPL, Princeton beat Chicago Collins 55-0 in regular season play in 2004 in Chicago. .... The Tigers have outscored their final five opponents 256-56 (51.2-11.2) since taking a 31-3 stumble in Week 5 at Monmouth-Roseville. ... Playoff history: Appearances – 16. Consecutive – 7; Record – 21-14. Farthest advancement – 3A runner-up (1989).

Next: The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Byron (10-0) at No. 9 Montini (8-2) in the quarterfinals. Princeton would host Montini and travel to Byron.

Friday Night Drive pick: Princeton

Amboy’s Ed Fry runs the ball against West Central Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in the 8-man football league first round playoffs. The Clippers (9-1) will continue their state-title defense at 1 p.m. at the Harbor against Martinsville (9-1). (Alex T. Paschal)

ILLINOIS 8-MAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

No. 5 Martinsville (9-1) at No. 4 Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio (9-1)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday at the Harbor

Noteworthy: Amboy beat Martinsville 60-8 in Week 4 of the 2023 season

About the Bluestreaks: Martinsville opened the eight-Man playoffs with a 52-22 win over No. 12 Milford-Cissna Park, the Bluestreaks’ second win in three weeks over the Bearcats. The Bluestreaks’ only loss came to No. 1 seed Pawnee-Lincoln Wood (42-12) in Week 7. One of Martinsville’s wins was a Week 2 forfeit over Danville Schlarman. The Bluestreaks have outscored opponents 424 to 157 (47.1-17.4) in their nine games that have been contested. ... Martinsville reached the eight-Man semifinals last year, falling to Ridgewood 28-26, which Amboy beat 74-22 in the state final.

About the Clippers: The Clippers took the first step in defending their eight-man state championship by defeating No. 13 West Central, the team which beat them for the 2022 state title. The Clippers are playing their best ball of the season, outscoring their opponents In their past five games by a combined score of 292-28 (58.4-5.6). .... Josh Mckendry went over 1,000 yards for the season with 56 yards and three TDs in Saturday’s win. ... Amboy has won 22 of it past 23 games since it lost in the 2022 state championship game.

Next: The winner will face the winner of No. 1 Pawnee-Lincoln Wood (10-0) vs. No. 8 St. Anne (8-2) in next week’s eight-Man semifinals.

FND pick: Amboy