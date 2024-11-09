Antioch football vs. Cary-Grove Class 6A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Antioch faces Cary-Grove in Round 2 of the 2024 Class 6A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Antioch vs. Cary-Grove kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cary-Grove High School

Antioch-Cary-Grove preview

About the Sequoits: Antioch opened the playoff by beating Northern Lake County Conference rival Grayslake North for the second time this season 43-27. RB Martin Cohen led the way for the Sequoits, rushing for three TDs (69, 73 and 4 yards) and throwing a 33-yard TD to Mason Bussone on an option pass. Brady Rietschel returned an interception 32 yards for a TD for the Sequoits, who led 35-14 in the fourth quarter. … Antioch averages 40.4 points a game and allows 19.21. … Antioch was undefeated last year until losing to Carmel Catholic in the second round. The Sequoits last played Cary-Grove in 2019, losing 14-7 in the second round in Class 6A.

About the Trojans: Defending Class 6A champion Cary-Grove cruised in its state playoff opener against Chicago Senn, building a 38-0 lead after the first quarter en route to a 71-6 win that extended the Trojans’ winning streak to 17 games. Holden Boone scored on TD runs of 72, 27 and 18 yards. QB Peyton Seaburg had a 12-yard TD run. C-G will play the rest of the seasons without junior FB/DL Logan Abrams, who had foot surgery last week after missing the team’s past three games. Abrams, who has an offer from Toledo, led the team in rushing last year, gaining 1,590 yards and scoring 26 TDs. … The Fox Valley Conference champions average 43.9 points a game and allow 12.1. … C-G is in the playoffs for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons. The Trojans won their fourth state championship last year.

If Antioch wins: The Sequoits will host No. 4 Belvidere North (9-1) or visit No. 5 Wauconda (8-2).

If Cary-Grove wins: The Trojans will host No. 4 Belvidere North (9-1) or visit No. 5 Wauconda (8-2).

Friday Night Drive pick: Cary-Grove

Live updates