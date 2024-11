2024 Bureau County area playoff playoff update, Monday, Nov. 4

Oregon quarterback Benny Olalde lets go of a throw as Princeton's Cade Odell reaches out to grab his shoulder during the Class 3A playoff game on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024 at Princeton High School. The Tigers won 40-8 and will play next in a second-round matchup vs. Chicago King (7-3) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Chicago. (Scott Anderson)

Area first-round scores

Class 1A

No. 9 Rockford Lutheran 42, No. 8 Annawan-Wethersfield 21

No. 14 Ottawa Marquette 44, No. 4 Rushville-Industry 6

No. 12 Galena 43, No. 5 Stark County 42

No. 6 Newman 50, No. 11 Chicago Hope Academy 22

Class 2A

No. 8 Rockridge 22, No. 9 Lanark-Eastland 8

No. 2 Bismarck-Henning 14, No. 15 Erie-Prophetstown 6

No. 7 Seneca 39, No. 10 El Paso-Gridley 23

Class 3A

No. 4 Princeton 40, No. 13 Oregon 8

No. 1 Byron 50, No. 16 Fairbury Prairie Central 20

No. 11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22, No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville 20

Class 4A

No. 3 Dixon 35, No. 14 Marengo 14

No. 16 Geneseo 42, #1 Chicago Sullivan 0

No. 2 Olney Richland County 41, No. 15 Kewanee 14

8-Man

No. 4 Amboy co-op 54, No. 13 West Central 0

Area second-round pairings

Class 1A

No. 14 Ottawa Marquette (6-4) at No. 12 Galena (6-4), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 6 Newman (8-2) at No. 3 Gibson City-Melvin Sibley (9-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 2A

No. 8 Rockridge at No. 1 Farmington (10-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 7 Seneca (9-1) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning (10-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 3A

No. 1 Bryon (10-0) at No. 9 Lombard Montini, 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 4 Princeton at No. 12 Chicago King, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, at Gately Stadium

No. 3 Du-Pec (9-1) at No. 11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (7-3), 2 p.m., Saturday

Class 4A

No. 16 Geneseo (6-4) at No. 8 Chicago DePaul (7-3), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 6 Chicago Agricultural Science (8-2) at No. 3 Dixon (9-1), 7 p.m., Friday

8-Man

No. 5 Martinsville (9-1) at No. 4 Amboy co-op, 2 p.m., Saturday