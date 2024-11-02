Stillman Valley football vs. Wilmington Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Stillman Valley faces Wilmington in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Stillman Valley vs. Wilmington kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wilmington

Stillman Valley-Wilmington preview

About the Cardinals: There’s a little bit of backstory with these two having met twice before in the postseason, including a 21-7 win for Stillman Valley in the 2003 Class 3A state title game. The two programs might have been on even footing then, but the gap appears to be a bit wider now. The Cardinals have been outscored by opponents this season, and their only win against a playoff-bound opponent was a two-point victory over Genoa-Kingston.

About the Wilmington: Wilmington once again decimated an opponent in the first half last week, scoring 49 points before the break to set the running clock in motion for the entire second half. Wilmington ran for nearly 300 yards, a rather pedestrian total for the Wildcats, but used a litany of ball carriers as it eased into an undefeated regular season. Wilmington has failed to score 40-plus points in only one game this season, a 21-14 victory over Coal City. The Wildcats won’t be defending their Class 2A title of a year ago, but the team certainly looks capable of making its presence felt in Class 3A.

FND pick: Wilmington

