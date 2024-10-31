The Herald-News IHSA football opening-round playoff preview

Here’s the Herald-News prep football preview for the opening round of the state playoffs, featuring key showdowns across the greater Joliet area.

Class 8A

Joliet West (5-4) at Lyons (9-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Joliet West heads into the playoffs with a little bit of momentum, especially on defense where it has allowed only 34 points over its past five games, a string that includes three shutouts. They are going to need to rely heavily on that defense moving forward as the level of competition amps up severely in their opening playoff game. Joliet West has played just three playoff-bound opponents all season, winning only one, over Shepard in Week 1. QB Antoine Brooks has been a viable weapon for Joliet West, but he’ll have to maximize his run/pass skills to keep the Tigers in the hunt.

About the Lions: Lyons has surprised a lot of people this season, emerging with the school’s first outright West Suburban Conference Silver championship since 1987 and first 9-0 regular season since 1943. It’s been able to do that on the strength of an excellent defensive unit that hasn’t allowed more than 22 points to any opponent and just 34 points total against the typical three front-runners in their conference (York, Downers Grove North and Glenbard West). RB Danny Collins can go battering ram at any time, and QB Dom Pisciotti is an excellent engineer for the Lyons offense.

Friday Night Drive pick: Lyons

Lincoln-Way East’s Brody Gish powers ahead for extra yards on a run against Naperville Central. (Gary Middendorf)

Niles West (5-4) at Lincoln-Way East (9-0)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Niles West played one of the lightest schedules among playoff teams, lost both games against playoff teams and two more against teams that did not make the field. However, it has been a fairly consistent defensive team, giving up more than 21 points only once. That skill will be put to the biggest test with Lincoln-Way East, however. QB Nichalos West is a dual run/pass threat for the Wolves, but he’ll have his hands full with a Lincoln-Way East defense that tends to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East trailed for the first time all season in its Week 9 showdown with then-undefeated Naperville Central. But after surrendering the opening salvo by the Redhawks, the Griffins quickly responded, took the lead and eased into a three-touchdown victory. It was the closest any opponent had gotten all season to attempting to knock off the Griffins, and it was the first game the outcome even remained slightly in doubt at halftime. It was also the first time the Lincoln-Way East offense had been held under 47 points – likely a streak that won’t continue long with QB Jonas Williams only three touchdown passes short of 100 in his varsity career.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way East

Minooka (7-2) at Taft (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka has anchored most of its efforts around its defense, and for the most part has been able to answer the bell in that cause. It did scuffle a bit breaking free from Bolingbrook in Week 9, and aside from the Week 8 major hiccup in a lopsided loss to conference champion Oswego, that defense typically doesn’t give up much ground. Minooka’s offense has been a bit inconsistent at times, although QB Zane Caves has had a strong season. The hope is the defense can keep an opponent in check well enough to not put heavy expectations on offensive production.

About the Eagles: Taft has been slowly building into one of the better teams in the Chicago Public League and made some progress from last year when it snuck into the postseason before losing to Lincoln-Way East in the opening round. The Eagles do have some experience on offense with RB Stephen Carrera and QB Logan Roman, while Diesel McFadden provides value on both sides of the ball – running back on offense and defensive line and linebacker on defense.

FND pick: Minooka

Plainfield South (7-2) at Downers Grove South (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South has been rather dominant for most of this season, particularly on defense, but the fact remains the Cougars played one of the lightest schedules among teams that qualified for the postseason. The Cougars beat just one playoff qualifier, Joliet West (5-4), and its two losses came to teams that did not make the postseason field. That all being said, if Plainfield South can bring the kind of defensive intensity that has allowed just 30 points over the last six weeks of the season, all those things might not matter.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South was shut out by crosstown rival Downers Grove North in Week 2 and has been an offensive dynamo in pretty much every other game. RB Kayden Smith and QB Dominic West form a 1-2 offensive punch that’s proved hard to fence in. The Mustangs have given up a fair amount of points this season, but more often than not their offensive prowess has been enough to offset that.

FND pick: Downers Grove South

Class 7A

Lincoln-Way Central (6-3) at Maine West (8-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Almost under the radar, Lincoln-Way Central has put together a solid season. The Knights are riding a three-game winning streak and have won five of their past six. Additionally, while Lincoln-Way Central has lost three games, two of them were by one point and all three in total were by just 11 points. When Lincoln-Way Central gets its ground game going, it is difficult to rein in, and it has proved more than willing to put the game in the hands of a staunch defense that has allowed just 65 points over its past six games.

About the Warriors: Maine West followed an undefeated season in 2023 with a one-loss campaign in 2024, but it is once again difficult to tell how well it will translate to playoff-caliber football. Maine West played only two playoff-bound teams and lost to one of them. Their opponents combined for 24 wins. The Warriors live by running the football, but the most explosive athlete on offense is often split wide, as WR/DB LaMarcus Hicks is a Northern Illinois commit.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Lincoln-Way West (6-3) at Pekin (7-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West brought the hammer down in its season finale against Bradley-Bourbonnais, a team that entered with a 7-1 record. The comfortable win was a welcome relief from some of the nail-biters the Warriors have found themselves in. Lincoln-Way West’s three losses have been by six points or less, and they also have a double-overtime victory. QB Chase Hetfleisch closed the season with an efficient effort, completing 19 of 23 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. The Warriors have shown the capability of being a quick-strike offense when they need to, an asset that could come in handy in the postseason.

About the Dragons: Pekin tore through the second half of its season after a shaky start that featured four consecutive playoff-bound programs. But since splitting those four games, Pekin has been on a roll, particularly on offense. The Dragons capped the regular season with a 62-point effort, the fourth consecutive time the Dragons have posted 40-plus points. Super sophomore RB Dylan Anderson is a game breaker for the Dragons, and QB Brogan Benassi is capable of moving Pekin down the field vertically, as well.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way West

Class 6A

Lemont (6-3) at Bloomington (7-2)

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

About Lemont: Lemont capped the regular season and claimed a conference championship in a wild 43-42 win over Hillcrest in Week 9. Sophomore QB Mike Preuss has progressed over the course of the season and utilizes a number of players – including WRs Cole Johnson and Donovan Moleski – to engineer the offense. Lemont’s season has taken a dramatic turn since back-to-back losses to Libertyville and Geneva left them 0-2, and the three losses Lemont has taken this season (the third was to Richards) have been delivered by teams that have combined for a 24-3 record.

About the Purple Raiders: Bloomington took a dramatic step forward this season, particularly on offense. The Purple Raiders started 5-0, scoring 40-plus points in each of the wins, including an 84-point output in one. Most of the damage seems to be done with a lethal combination of QB AJ Codron and WR Keyontae Hamilton, but RB Aareion Jones also is a player who must be dealt with by opposing defenses.

FND pick: Lemont

Football: Providence Catholic vs Joliet Catholic OCT 25 Joliet Catholic's Zac Beitler catches a pass during a conference game against Providence Catholic. (Dean Reid for Shaw Local News/Dean Reid)

Class 5A

Jacksonville (6-3) at Joliet Catholic (6-3)

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

About the Crimsons: Jacksonville has had an offensive explosion in multiple games this season with an infusion of young talent leading the way. Freshman RB Jeremiah Jackson has been an absolute beast, and La’Marion Williams also provides some thunder to the flash provided by Jackson. Jacksonville also has a significant weapon in the special teams game. K Brandon SIms has drilled multiple 50-plus-yard field goals this season. The Crimson lost to all three playoff-bound opponents they have faced this season.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic ground out a win in Week 9 over longtime rival Providence, which effectively ousted the Celtics from the playoff chase. It was an effort keyed by the Hilltoppers’ defense and a strong running game that recently has been led by RB Larry Stringham. There are plenty of other contributors to the cause, however, which makes it difficult for opponents to key on any one factor of the Hilltoppers’ attack. That kind of diversity should make it difficult to stop JCA, and there’s no doubt a schedule that featured six teams that won at least six games has prepared the Hilltoppers for almost anything thrown their way.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

Morris (5-4) at Troy Triad (7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About Morris: A combination of factors have made the second half of the season rather difficult for Morris. Injuries have led to some switches, particularly at quarterback, but the schedule also ramped up at exactly the wrong time as the back end of the schedule featured undefeated Sycamore and closed with one of the better teams in Michigan, Byron Center. Despite setbacks in three of its last four games, there’s still plenty to be concerned with as an opponent as long as Morris is physically right.

About the Knights: Triad went through the first six weeks of the season largely untested, but the final third has provided a few obstacles. Triad was beaten soundly by a Collinsville team that needed the win in Week 9 to get in the playoffs, and Triad also fell to Highland in Week 7, both contests showing little of the offensive prowess it had frequently displayed in its first six games. QB Issac Ackerman is the catalyst for the Knights’ offense, throwing for over 1,200 yards while also leading the team in rushing. WR Ian Dempsey is Ackerman’s favorite target, as he’s latched onto 12 touchdown passes.

FND pick: Morris

Class 4A

Johnsburg (6-3) at Coal City (7-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg had a solid second half to the season after seeing its record dip to 2-3. Even in losses, the Skyhawks still consistently put points on the board with an offense guided by QB Carter Block, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards, and using numerous wide receivers to keep opposing defenses off balance. Johnsburg closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak and outscored opponents 153-28 during that stretch.

About the Coalers: Coal City notched its fourth shutout of the season by toppling Manteno to close the regular season. Other than its two setbacks against Morris and Wilmington, Coal City has displayed complete dominance of anything set in its path, outscoring opponents 364-25 in its seven wins. The Coalers hope to use the blueprint of that outstanding defense coupled with a bruising running game spearheaded by RB Landin Benson.

FND pick: Coal City

Class 3A

Peotone (6-3) at Eureka (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Devils: Peotone prefers to set the tone in its games and really wants to establish its running game. The Blue Devils have been able to do it more often than not, especially when RB Chase Rivera gets his feet underneath him. Rivera has rushed for almost 1,100 yards on the season and scored 22 total touchdowns. RB Tucker Cain also has had a solid season, as both Rivera and Cain average over 9 yards a carry. Peotone is hoping it can break the pattern it has formed over the course of the season, winning three followed by three losses and then another three-game winning streak.

About the Hornets: Eureka likely feels it is in good position to try to shut down Peotone, as its defense is clearly where it hangs its hat. Only twice have the Hornets given up more than 20 points in a game, including their lone loss to Tri-Valley, and have tossed four shutouts on the season. RB Tanner Wiegand likely will be the catalyst for the Hornets offensively, having run for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Eureka’s Week 9 victory over Shelbyville.

FND Pick: Eureka

Stillman Valley (5-4) at Wilmington (9-0)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

About the Cardinals: There’s a little bit of backstory with these two having met twice before in the postseason, including a 21-7 win for Stillman Valley in the 2003 Class 3A state title game. The two programs might have been on even footing then, but the gap appears to be a bit wider now. The Cardinals have been outscored by opponents this season, and their only win against a playoff-bound opponent was a two-point victory over Genoa-Kingston.

About the Wilmington: Wilmington once again decimated an opponent in the first half last week, scoring 49 points before the break to set the running clock in motion for the entire second half. Wilmington ran for nearly 300 yards, a rather pedestrian total for the Wildcats, but used a litany of ball carriers as it eased into an undefeated regular season. Wilmington has failed to score 40-plus points in only one game this season, a 21-14 victory over Coal City. The Wildcats won’t be defending their Class 2A title of a year ago, but the team certainly looks capable of making its presence felt in Class 3A.

FND pick: Wilmington

Class 2A

Dwight/GSW (6-3) at Momence (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington goes into the postseason with a little momentum after avenging a previous loss to Ottawa Marquette in Week 9 with a thrilling 21-20 victory. Dwight’s season has taken a positive turn since a three-game losing streak that started with the first loss to Marquette and was followed up by a pair of 2A strongholds, Seneca and Maroa-Forsyth. Dwight has surged thanks in large part because of a formidable running attack led by a trio of RBs – Dylan Crouch, Evan Cox and Ayden Collum.

About Momence: Momence has put together a strong season, although some injuries have slowed it off the furious pace it established early on. Sophomore QB Erick Castillo anchors a potentially electric offense when it is at full strength, and RB Marchello Draine is a game breaker who can go off at any time. Also, other than a bit of a breakdown against Bismarck-Henning in Momence’s only loss in Week 6, the defense has been steady for Momence.

FND pick: Momence

El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at Seneca (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: El Paso-Gridley started the season uncharacteristically slow with a 2-3 record, but the Titans seem to have found some things that are working for them over the past four weeks. That string of success oddly came after two consecutive weeks of scoreless outings. Sophomore Owen Adams took over the QB job midway and has sparked the offense while leading the team in rushing in the process. Defensively, DEs Ryan Kelsey and Dominic Riconni along with LB Lucas Shafer anchor a unit that largely has kept opponents frustrated trying to put up points.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca suffered its first regular-season loss since 2022 when it was downed by Durand-Pecatonica in Week 9. While the loss was discouraging, it did show that Seneca’s ground game could be effective against a quality opponent. Seneca ran the ball for well over 200 yards, paced by yet another strong performance from RB Brody Rademacher. Uncharacteristic turnovers ultimately turned the tide. An ability to eliminate those issues is a must if the Fighting Irish hope to make a deep run in the 2A draw, which has been cleared of nemesis Wilmington (which moved up to Class 3A), but still has some imposing teams.

FND pick: Seneca