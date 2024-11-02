Morris football vs. Troy Triad Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Morris faces Troy Triad in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Morris vs. Troy Triad kickoff: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Troy Triad

Morris-Troy Triad preview

About Morris: A combination of factors have made the second half of the season rather difficult for Morris. Injuries have led to some switches, particularly at quarterback, but the schedule also ramped up at exactly the wrong time as the back end of the schedule featured undefeated Sycamore and closed with one of the better teams in Michigan, Byron Center. Despite setbacks in three of its last four games, there’s still plenty to be concerned with as an opponent as long as Morris is physically right.

About the Knights: Triad went through the first six weeks of the season largely untested, but the final third has provided a few obstacles. Triad was beaten soundly by a Collinsville team that needed the win in Week 9 to get in the playoffs, and Triad also fell to Highland in Week 7, both contests showing little of the offensive prowess it had frequently displayed in its first six games. QB Issac Ackerman is the catalyst for the Knights’ offense, throwing for over 1,200 yards while also leading the team in rushing. WR Ian Dempsey is Ackerman’s favorite target, as he’s latched onto 12 touchdown passes.

FND pick: Morris

Live updates