Jacksonville football vs. Joliet Catholic Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Jacksonville faces Joliet Catholic in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Jacksonville vs. Joliet Catholic kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Joliet

Jacksonville-Joliet Catholic preview

About the Crimsons: Jacksonville has had an offensive explosion in multiple games this season with an infusion of young talent leading the way. Freshman RB Jeremiah Jackson has been an absolute beast, and La’Marion Williams also provides some thunder to the flash provided by Jackson. Jacksonville also has a significant weapon in the special teams game. K Brandon SIms has drilled multiple 50-plus-yard field goals this season. The Crimson lost to all three playoff-bound opponents they have faced this season.

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic ground out a win in Week 9 over longtime rival Providence, which effectively ousted the Celtics from the playoff chase. It was an effort keyed by the Hilltoppers’ defense and a strong running game that recently has been led by RB Larry Stringham. There are plenty of other contributors to the cause, however, which makes it difficult for opponents to key on any one factor of the Hilltoppers’ attack. That kind of diversity should make it difficult to stop JCA, and there’s no doubt a schedule that featured six teams that won at least six games has prepared the Hilltoppers for almost anything thrown their way.

FND pick: Joliet Catholic

Live updates