Eastland-Pearl City football vs. Rockridge Class 2A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Eastland-Pearl City faces Rockridge in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 2A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Eastland-Pearl City vs. Rockridge kickoff: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Rockridge

Eastland-Pearly City-Rockridge preview

About the Wildcatz: They are playoff-bound after going 3-6 last season. Their only regular-season losses came to the top two teams in the NUIC, falling 36-8 to Durand-Pecatonica (8-1) and 35-18 to Lena-Winslow (9-0). They beat Dakota 42-12 in the final game of the regular season as Brecken Hayden led the run-heavy offense with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

About the Rockets: They are on a four-game winning streak, including a 28-18 win over Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) in Week 8. They closed the regular season with a 48-10 win over Hall-Putnam County. Their only losses came 27-18 to Princeton (8-1) in Week 2 and 15-7 to Newman (7-2) in Week 5.

FND pick: Rockridge

Live updates