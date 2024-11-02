Chicago Goode football vs. Prairie Ridge Class 5A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Chicago Goode faces Prairie Ridge in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 5A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Thom Gippert will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Chicago Goode vs. Prairie Ridge kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday

Where: Prairie Ridge High School

Goode-Prairie Ridge preview

About the Knights: Goode reached the playoffs with a fifth win without taking the field Friday, receiving a forfeit from a King team that had a better record. Goode (3-6 last season) is two seasons removed from going 9-2 in 2022 and reaching the second round of the playoffs where it lost to Sterling 50-8. The Knights also reached the playoffs with a 7-3 record in 2021. Goode did not play any teams this year outside of the Chicago Public League.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge coasted to a 41-6 win against McHenry Friday night, getting four touchdowns from sophomore running back Jake Wagler (17 carries, 108 yards), and will look to get healthy for the playoffs. Eli Loeding scored on a 38-yard run and had a one-handed, 23-yard TD reception. Prairie Ridge has been playing without starting QB Luke Vanderwiel and FB Jack Finn because of injuries. Coach Mike Frericks said Finn was close to playing last week against McHenry. ... Sophomore Owen Satterlee has started the past three games at QB. The Wolves are back in the playoffs for the 18th time in 19 seasons. Prairie Ridge lost to eventual state champion Nazareth in the first round last year.

Winner plays: No. 4 Wheaton St. Francis (7-2) or No. 13 Sterling (5-4)

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

Live updates