Wheaton Warrenville South football vs. Downers Grove North Class 7A playoffs score, our pick, live coverage

Wheaton Warrenville South faces Downers Grove North in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Wheaton Warrenville South vs. Downers Grove North kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Downers Grove North High School

Wheaton Warrenville South-Downers Grove North preview

About Wheaton Warrenville South: The Tigers are in the playoffs for the third time in four postseasons, on each occasion with a 5-4 regular season record. WW South, one of four playoff teams from the DuKane Conference, seeks its first postseason win since back-to-back quarterfinal appearances in 2017-18. A challenging schedule featured five playoff teams; a win over Glenbard South in Week 1 was WW South’s lone victory in that group. NIU recruit and defending 300-meter hurdles state champion Amari Williams is the top target for third-year starting QB Luca Carbonaro. Owen Yorke has emerged as a breakout standout at running back, topping 200 yards against both Glenbard South and Lake Park. The Tigers can put up points, with 31 or more points in six of their nine games, including two of their losses, to St Charles North and Geneva.

About Downers Grove North: The Trojans, Class 7A runners-up in 2023, look to be one of the top 7A contenders again with Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu at quarterback and a rock-solid defense that held six opponents to zero or seven points. Lansu, a second-year starter and one of the state’s top quarterbacks, returned from an injury suffered in a Week 7 loss to Lyons to throw for 369 yards and three TDs with one rushing TD in Friday’s win over Hinsdale Central. Downers Grove North’s 6-0 start was its best since 2003. Jake Gregorio, the leading tackler from last year’s team, and Joe Edwards are ringleaders of the defense with receiver Oliver Thulin among those to watch offensively.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 21 Brother Rice (6-3) at No. 12 Fenwick (7-2)

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

Live updates