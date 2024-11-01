Peotone football vs. Eureka Class 3A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Peotone faces Eureka in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 3A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive reporter Bill Freskos will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Peotone vs. Eureka kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Eureka High School

Peotone-Eureka preview

About the Blue Devils: Peotone prefers to set the tone in its games and really wants to establish its running game. The Blue Devils have been able to do it more often than not, especially when RB Chase Rivera gets his feet underneath him. Rivera has rushed for almost 1,100 yards on the season and scored 22 total touchdowns. RB Tucker Cain also has had a solid season, as both Rivera and Cain average over 9 yards a carry. Peotone is hoping it can break the pattern it has formed over the course of the season, winning three followed by three losses and then another three-game winning streak.

About the Hornets: Eureka likely feels it is in good position to try to shut down Peotone, as its defense is clearly where it hangs its hat. Only twice have the Hornets given up more than 20 points in a game, including their lone loss to Tri-Valley, and have tossed four shutouts on the season. RB Tanner Wiegand likely will be the catalyst for the Hornets offensively, having run for 206 yards and three touchdowns in Eureka’s Week 9 victory over Shelbyville.

FND Pick: Eureka

Live updates