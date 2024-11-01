Niles West football vs. Lincoln-Way East Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Niles West faces Lincoln-Way East in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Niles West vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

Niles West-Lincoln-Way East preview

About the Wolves: Niles West played one of the lightest schedules among playoff teams, lost both games against playoff teams and two more against teams that did not make the field. However, it has been a fairly consistent defensive team, giving up more than 21 points only once. That skill will be put to the biggest test with Lincoln-Way East, however. QB Nichalos West is a dual run/pass threat for the Wolves, but he’ll have his hands full with a Lincoln-Way East defense that tends to make life difficult for opposing offenses.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East trailed for the first time all season in its Week 9 showdown with then-undefeated Naperville Central. But after surrendering the opening salvo by the Redhawks, the Griffins quickly responded, took the lead and eased into a three-touchdown victory. It was the closest any opponent had gotten all season to attempting to knock off the Griffins, and it was the first game the outcome even remained slightly in doubt at halftime. It was also the first time the Lincoln-Way East offense had been held under 47 points – likely a streak that won’t continue long with QB Jonas Williams only three touchdown passes short of 100 in his varsity career.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way East

Live updates